Shreya Ghoshal recalls reworking Aashiqui 2 song Sun Raha Hai Na to match Shraddha Kapoor's character in the film

Shreya then gave the example of the song, Sun Raha Hai Na Tu, composed by Ankit Tiwari and penned by Sandeep Nath. She said, “When I sang for Aashiqui 2, Shraddha [Kapoor] was very new. I didn't know how she looks, but I think the context of knowing that she is not yet a professional singer… she is just singing in a club, where she gets noticed. She is yet to become the singer, so keeping it simple was very essential.”

Singer Shreya Ghoshal has sung some of the most melodious songs in Bollywood over the last two decades. The National Award-winning singer opened up about her journey as a playback singer and more in a new chat for Billboard India, where she spoke about the memories of recording several songs for many films and how they have shaped her career. She recalled one song in particular from the 2013 album Aashiqui 2, which she had to re-record to match the character's journey.

Shreya added that she recorded the song first, and it was in her decorative style. After that, she got a call from Mohit Suri and Mukesh Bhatt, who asked her to see if she would match the tone of the character, who is still a newbie and does not have much style yet. Shreya added, “They know the film, and I didn't ask, because that day the director was not there in the studio. I was doing it on my own. I came back with that knowledge, and I re-sang it with absolute plain notes. Only two places I did some ornamentation. Everything else is very plain. But now, when I sing in concert, I add my interpretation. So, this is how having the context makes a difference in film songs.”