Shraddha Kapoor gives a glimpse of Vithabai's extraordinary life in Eetha's first song Ji Ji Re Ji, sung by Shreya Ghoshal
Ji Ji Re Ji has been composed and produced by National Award-winning duo Ajay-Atul, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and vocals by Shreya Ghoshal.
While fans await the release of Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha in theatres, the makers have been giving them glimpses of the film. After unveiling the trailer, they released the film’s first song, titled Ji Ji Re Ji, on Tuesday. The song offers a glimpse into one of the most dramatic episodes from the life of the legendary folk performer Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, whom Shraddha portrays in the film.
Eetha's first song Ji Ji Re Ji out
Ji Ji Re Ji depicts the real-life incident in which Vithabai continued performing despite being nine months pregnant. She goes into labour during a performance but returns to the stage after giving birth backstage. In the song, Shraddha is seen performing Lavani on stage in a vibrant Nauvari saree as people around her grow concerned about her health. The performance takes a toll on her, and she eventually faints and bleeds.
Ji Ji Re Ji has been composed and produced by National Award-winning duo Ajay-Atul, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and vocals by Shreya Ghoshal. It has been choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant.
Shraddha on suffering a muscle tear during shoot
At the film’s trailer launch, Shraddha spoke about the extensive preparation that went into portraying the folk performer and immersing herself in the world of Lavani. She also recalled sustaining an injury while dancing during the shoot.
"I met very interesting people. I went into a completely different world. There was also a mishap that happened while dancing on set. I had a muscle tear. But the team was so supportive. We had to stop the shoot because of his love and care, I could get back to shooting. So I had to understand Lavani; I had to practise a lot," she said.
More about Eetha
Directed by Laxman Utekar, known for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Eetha is backed by Dinesh Vijan, Laxman Utekar and Karishma Sharma under the banners of Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations. Kshitij Patwardhan has written the screenplay, while Ajay–Atul have composed the music. Akash Agrawal is the cinematographer.
Shraddha's film will clash in theatres with Salman Khan's war drama Maatrubhumi. Both the films are set to release in theatres on December 4. Recently, despite the box office clash with his film, Salman took to social media to cheer for Eetha and send Shraddha his best wishes.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
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