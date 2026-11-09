Shraddha Kapoor wore a yellow ombre anarkali for Diwali at home and it is the easiest look to replicate for intimate functions during wedding season

Her Mumbai apartment was lit up with warm fairy lights, fresh marigolds, rajnigandha, and diyas. Her Diwali puja altar held idols of Ganesha and Lakshmi, surrounded by fresh flowers, brass kalashes, and lit diyas. In one of the photos, Shraddha is kneeling in prayer; in another, she is holding an aarti thali with glowing diyas, rice, and flowers; and in one more, she is just chilling with her pet dog. No posing, no large gatherings, just soft festive joy.

As for the jewellery, Shraddha went for delicate gold dangler earrings with pearl drops. That is it. No choker, no maang tika, no stack of bangles. The hair and makeup were simple yet elegant. Half-up, half-down hair wrapped with a fresh white gajra; plus clean base, soft pink gloss, subtle eyes, and a tiny bindi. Also read | Kareena Kapoor ditches lehenga for begum-core kaftan on Diwali, her unexpected turban with Saif Ali Khan's kalgi and heirloom jewels steals show

Delicate threadwork, subtle mirror-work on the neck, bodice, and full sleeves, plus an ornate border at the hem, make this anarkali look pretty enough for photos and light enough to actually sit on the floor for puja. A sheer organza dupatta with floral embroidery, mirror accents, and a scalloped border, simply draped over one shoulder, seemed perfect for the actor's zero-fuss ethnic look.

For her intimate home Diwali festivities, Shraddha Kapoor wore a custom Gopi Vaid ombre anarkali that shows how to do festive without trying too hard. It starts as a soft, off-white cream at the scoop neckline and melts into a warm, sunshine yellow at the flared hem. No harsh colour-blocking.

While many celebs went full-on extravagant for Diwali , actor Shraddha Kapoor did the simplest yet most beautiful thing: she stayed home, lit some diyas, did puja with her loved ones, and wore the most wearable anarkali. To be honest, it is the exact look you'd want to steal for this wedding season. Also read | Sonam Kapoor wears her mom Sunita Kapoor's heirloom pearls for Diwali in London: Her soft, regal look proves ivory is always a good idea

How to copy Shraddha's look for wedding season If you have a haldi, mehndi, sangeet, or an intimate daytime wedding coming up, this is your blueprint. Here is how to recreate Shraddha's ethnic look without spending a fortune or drowning in heavy embroidery. Also read | Attending multiple wedding functions this season? Fashion expert share how to create different looks with fewer outfits

Steal the ombre formula. You do not need a designer piece to get this effect. Pick one base colour — cream, ivory, blush, mint — and let it fade into one festive colour — yellow, peach, coral, lilac. That gradient alone gives you depth, dimension, and photos that look expensive. For haldi, go cream to yellow, just like Shraddha. For mehndi, try cream to green. For a daytime wedding or sangeet, try blush-to-peach.

Keep the fabric light. The secret here is organza and sheer layers. They move beautifully, and you can actually breathe in them for hours. Look for anarkalis with shisha, gota patti, or threadwork instead of heavy zardozi or stone work. You will look sparkly in pictures without feeling like you are wearing something too extravagant.

Let the gajra do the heavy lifting. This is the easiest hack in the whole Shraddha Diwali look. A fresh jasmine gajra and simple earrings mean an instantly festive look. No need for a heavy necklace if your neckline already has embroidery. Shraddha's scoop neck with mirror detailing did all the work, so she could skip the necklace entirely. Keep the glam soft: clean skin, pink gloss, a tiny bindi.

This is the look that lets you actually eat, laugh, dance, and hug people without worrying about your makeup melting. Unlike a heavy lehenga you wear once, this anarkali is re-wearable. Wear the anarkali on its own for a puja. Pair the dupatta with a plain kurta set later.