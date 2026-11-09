Sonam Kapoor wears her mom Sunita Kapoor's heirloom pearls for Diwali in London: Her soft, regal look proves ivory is always a good idea

For Diwali celebrations in London, where she owns a home, actor Sonam Kapoor skipped the usual jewel tones, the heavy zardozi, and the extravagant lehengas and sarees. Instead, she went full modern maharani in ivory. And somehow, it still felt festive. Also read | Sonam Kapoor shares pics of her London home decorated by ‘incredibly talented desis’

On November 8, she posted the photos with the sweetest caption for husband Anand Ahuja: “Diwali lights, a little bit of sparkle, and the man who still makes me blush.” Sonam’s look was all about quiet luxury: ivory instead of loud colours, heirloom instead of new jewellery.

Sonam Kapoor's elegant festive look For Choti Diwali on November 7, Sonam wore a custom Anavila, the label known for elegant handloom pieces. Sonam's ivory outfit featured pretty hand-embroidered pink floral vines along the hem, neck, and sheer dupatta. No bling overload. Just delicate work.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor and Abhilasha Devnani, the look was all about balance: regal but comfy, luxe but lived-in. Sonam finished it off with embroidered ivory juttis and one perfect pop of colour: a gold-and-magenta potli bag. Anand kept it sleek in a black bandhgala and crisp trousers. Together? Ivory and black. Effortless couple dressing. Also read | Kareena Kapoor ditches lehenga for begum-core kaftan on Diwali, her unexpected turban with Saif Ali Khan's kalgi and heirloom jewels steals show