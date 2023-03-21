Sonam Kapoor shares pics of her London home decorated by 'incredibly talented desis'. See post

Actor Sonam Kapoor celebrated her first Mother's Day in the UK with a lavish dinner party and shared some glimpses of the celebrations as well as her newly revamped house. Sonam and her husband-businessman Anand Ahuja stay at Notting Hill in London with their son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. (Also Read | Step inside Sonam Kapoor's London home decorated with flowers, candles, balloons for 'chic' dinner party) Sonam Kapoor has shared photos of her London home as 'incredibly talented desis' gave it a makeover.

Sonam shared several pictures from the get-together with her friends. She also revealed how her home was decorated 'inspired by the colours of spring'. Sonam also said that people behind the makeover were ' incredibly talented desis'.

Taking to her Instagram on Monday night, Sonam also shared her pictures in which she wore a red and black outfit. She struck different poses while smiling for the camera. In the first few pictures, Sonam posed near a green couch and also sat on it. Several paintings were kept behind her.

She also gave a sneak peek of the table which was decorated with yellow taper candles and colourful flowers along with cutlery. The brightly coloured orange wall was decorated with balloons. Sonam also gave a closer view of the menu which had a host of dishes. The last picture featured several snack trays and bowls kept on a table near a flower pot.

Sonam captioned the post, "Spending Mothering Sunday or (Mother’s Day in the united kingdom) with my friends and ushering in the new season by decorating the house inspired by the colours of spring. Everything that’s been done in the house in such spectacular style is by incredibly talented desis! Shout out to @theeventbuilders @grazing_girls and @ranipinkliving #mamasday #springcolours #blooms #mothersday (camera emoji) @moeez."

Reacting to the post, Anand wrote, "Can I get a tag on slide 7 please … not cause I did anything here but cause it says my name." He also added, "PS looking (fire emojis) @sonamkapoor … stylin’ ; vibin’." Her mother Sunita Kapoor posted red heart emojis.

Recently, Anand dedicated a special post to Sonam on the occasion of Mother's Day on Instagram. He penned a long heartfelt message that read, "I have to admit, and Sonam can verify, that emotional/social awareness is not really a strength of mine. As a result, it's really taken me seeing what @sonamkapoor has done over the past 17 months (and actually even longer) in ensuring the best emotional and physical health of herself and our baby to really understand the levels of commitment and selflessness it takes to be a full time mom."

"In an age when we all have been accustomed to immediate reward systems, committing to motherhood really does mean giving endlessly over and above that system. It has also re-emphasized her responsibilities as a daughter, sister and wife (and girlfriend :P) as she navigates making sure our son gets all the love, learnings and blessings he can from our big family as he slowly grows into the most unique individual with the assets of our heritage and also without the burdens of any expectations," he concluded.

Sonam and Anand got married on May 8, 2018, after dating for several years. They welcomed their first child, a baby boy Vayu on August 20, 2022, in Mumbai. Sonam will be next seen in the upcoming film Blind directed by Shome Makhija, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles.

