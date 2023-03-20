Step inside Sonam Kapoor's London home decorated with flowers, candles, balloons for 'chic' dinner party

Sonam Kapoor's London home is dominated by large paintings, eye-catching furniture in bright colours like green and red as well as designer wallpapers and antique decor pieces. The actor recently returned to London with businessman-husband Anand Ahuja and their son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, who was born in August last year. On Sunday, Sonam gave fans a peek inside her first Mother's Day at home with Vayu. Mother's Day was celebrated on March 19 in the UK. Also read: Sonam Kapoor says Anand Ahuja 'has outdone himself' as he decorates London home with balloons, gifts Sonam Kapoor's London home was decorated with flowers on Mother's Day.

On Monday, Sonam Kapoor shared photos from her dinner party at her London home on Instagram Stories. A beautiful tablespace with yellow taper candles and lots of tiny and huge vases with colourful flowers was seen in one of the photos. The dinner table was also decorated with glass candles, and green and red crockery. A special menu for the night was curated by Sonam and Anand. There was pan-seared fish, roasted hispi cabbage and a chicken dish on the menu. One of Sonam's guests shared a photo of the beautifully laid table on Instagram Stories, and wrote, "Unexpected Sunday eve, so chic. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja taking Mother's Day to another level!"

Sonam Kapoor shared a glimpse of her home on Instagram Stories.

Earlier on Sunday, Anand had surprised Sonam with balloons and books as his Mother's Day gift for her. Sonam shared a video of her room decorated with silver foil balloons, as well as the books Anand gifted her on the special occasion. Sharing a video of their bedroom decorated by Anand Ahuja, Sonam wrote, "Best husband in the world, Anand Ahuja." While heart-shaped balloons were seen in a corner near the bed, silver foil balloons with 'mama' written on them were placed on the bed along with other gifts for Sonam.

Sonam and Anand married in May 2018, and welcomed son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja on August 20, 2022. He was born in Mumbai. Sonam had moved to London after marriage, and now spends her time between Mumbai and London. Sonam was last seen in the Netflix film AK vs AK (2020). She will next be seen in the Hindi film Blind directed by Shome Makhija.

