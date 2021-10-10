Sonam Kapoor shares pic of her kitchen at Notting Hill home: 'London has my heart'

Actor Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share more pictures of her pristine home in London's Notting Hill. This time, she shared photos of her living room and kitchen. She lives in London with her husband Anand Ahuja.

The first picture shows a landscape view of the colour-packed living space. Navy wall trims run across the lower half of the walls and even the doors are painted in the same colour. On the upper half, the walls are plastered with a yellow, tropical print wallpaper. A beige sofa sits in the centre with complementary jewel-toned furniture around it. Sonam's coffee table appears to be made out of brass. The room's door opens to a view of the dining area and the kitchen.

Sonam's dining and kitchen area are painted in light yellow. The kitchen counter and backsplash are Calacatta marble and the cabinets above are white with cane details.

The hanging lights are made of crystals and brass and hang above the kitchen island. A formal dining table is laid out with different glassware, large candle stands and flower vases. The dining chairs are the classic Pierre Jeanneret Chandigarh ones.

Sharing the new pictures, Sonam wrote, “Landscape pictures of the home that I didn’t post! #repost The first time @anandahuja and I stepped foot into our flat it felt like home! It’s a two and a half bedroom space perfect for where we are in our lives at present and we knew right away @rooshadshroff would be perfect to design our space. Rooshad and I very much enjoyed collaborating on the space together. Rooshad is highly adept in curating a space tailored to someone’s needs and individual design taste. He knew colour was a big requirement for me, and furthermore helped bring to fruition my vision to create a more outdoor feel on the inside, rich in greens, blues and jewel tones, etc."

“My taste and leanings have become far more eclectic over the years, with a need to incorporate warm textures, fabrics, wallpapers with vintage carpets and chandeliers. I really desired a delicate balance between modernist art and furniture that strongly mirrors my Indian heritage. Being away from home can be hard at times, so Rooshad did a great job of marrying British architecture with an Indian aesthetic and richness. While India is my soul, London has my heart,” she added.

Sonam keeps travelling between India and London. She was recently in Mumbai to attend the wedding of her sister, Rhea Kapoor.