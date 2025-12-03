Shraddha Kapoor’s adorable moment with boyfriend Rahul Mody as she feeds him street food. Watch

Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody once again sparked buzz in the city as they stepped out for a casual food outing that quickly became the internet’s new favourite moment. A video from their day out captured the two sharing light-hearted moments over a table full of dishes, including a sweet clip of Shraddha feeding Rahul, which left fans gushing over their easy, natural chemistry. During a casual outing, Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody charm fans with their chemistry.

Shraddha feeds her rumoured boyfriend

The clip shows the pair sampling several dishes during their outing. Shraddha, glowing and cheerful, feeds her rumoured beau with her own hands, and their effortless chemistry has left fans swooning. Shraddha was seen wearing a navy blue jacket while Rahul wore a brown T-shirt.

Amid the buzz around her personal life, Shraddha also shared an update about her upcoming projects in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter). She revealed that she has already wrapped one film, but cannot reveal details until the official announcement is made.

“I have already shot for one film. Its official announcement has not yet been made, so I cannot talk much about that. But the announcement will be made very soon,” she assured fans. In a candid moment, Shraddha also confirmed that her next project after this will be with Rahul Mody. Brimming with excitement, she said, “After that, I am doing Rahul’s film. I can speak about the film without hesitation.”

She offered a small glimpse into the concept, revealing that the story is set in the startup ecosystem and explores themes of hustle culture. Shraddha added that the project will require a fresh and challenging approach from her as an actor, marking an interesting shift in her film choices.

Sharddha Kapoor's upcoming films

Shraddha Kapoor has several interesting projects lined up across genres. She is reportedly set to star in Pahadpangira, the prequel to Tumbbad, and is also attached to the supernatural drama Naagin. She is also slated to appear in Stree 3 and Bhediya 2. Shraddha is also expected to be seen in Eetha, a biographical drama about the life of celebrated Marathi folk artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar.