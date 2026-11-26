It also demanded that the Kallakurichi legislator C Arul Vignesh be arrested, and also to safeguard all digital evidence and transfer the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation for an independent and time-bound investigation.

Also, the Dravidian major sought the Governor to demand an explanation from the state government as to why the complaint submitted on July 31, 2026, concerning the alleged sexual harassment of a woman district Collector by a ruling-party MLA was referred to the ruling party's leadership instead of being forwarded to the police or placed before an Internal Committee.

Chennai, The Opposition DMK on Thursday urged Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to invoke his constitutional powers under Article 167 of the Constitution and seek a comprehensive report from Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on the law and order situation in the state since June 2026, and the action taken thereon.

What action has been taken on the Collector’s complaint?

What action has been taken on the Collector’s complaint?

In a significant constitutional move, Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin formally urged the Governor to invoke his powers under Article 167 of the Constitution to compel the chief minister to submit a comprehensive report on the state's law and order situation over the past six months.

According to the representation submitted during his meeting with the Governor at Lok Bhavan here on Thursday, the DMK leader specifically asked the Governor to direct the chief minister to account for every major incident cited by the Opposition since July, as well as furnish comparative data on narcotics cases registered by the Tamil Nadu Police since May 2026 against seizures made by central agencies.

In the petition, the DMK leader accused the state machinery of failing to act against ruling-party legislators and functionaries, raising grave concerns over the safety of civil servants and ordinary citizens. He urged the Governor to discharge his constitutional responsibilities and keep the Union Government informed if the state fails to take corrective action.

A primary focus of the representation is the alleged sexual harassment of a woman District Collector by ruling-party MLA Arul Vignesh.

Udhayanidhi pointed out that despite the officer submitting a formal complaint to the Chief Secretary on July 31, 2026, no action was taken for nearly four months, and an FIR was registered only after the matter reached the High Court.

He also flagged the Law Minister's public remarks characterising the incident as a "personal matter".

Also, he sought action over the alleged assault by the Deputy Speaker on a citizen who approached him with a petition for drinking water and civic amenities in Thuraiyur, followed by allegations that the Samayapuram Police Inspector coerced the victim into recording a video retracting his complaint.

Noting that at least nine reported deaths involving police detention or judicial custody occurred, he expressed concern over the rising cases of missing children, crimes against women and children, and specific allegations involving ruling-party functionaries in Ayanavaram, Karamadai, and Alandur.

Major drug busts by central agencies including 137 kg of methamphetamine in Nagapattinam and 71.24 kg of heroin in Chennai and the reported arrests of ruling-party functionaries in narcotics cases, action against officials, advising the government to register an FIR naming the Deputy Speaker and others in the assault case, and order an independent inquiry into the Samayapuram Police Inspector's alleged coercion of the victim besides recommending the Enforcement Directorate to register money laundering cases under the PMLA regarding the Nagapattinam and Madhavaram seizures to attach proceeds of crime were among the other demands.

The DMK leader also sought a coordinated probe by the DRI, NCB, and NIA to investigate financiers, maritime routes, and any protection offered by elected representatives or officials.

The Governor should advise the state to establish a dedicated cell with a statewide alert mechanism for missing children, report all custodial deaths to the NHRC within 24 hours with mandatory magisterial inquiries and videographed post-mortems, and operationalise the State Security Commission and Police Complaints Authority in line with Supreme Court directives, he stressed.

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