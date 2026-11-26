The special Parliament session comes amid speculations that the government could revisit the Delimitation Bill and the Constitutional Amendment Bill aimed at implementing 33 per cent reservation for women from 2029. The Union Cabinet is also scheduled to meet at 1pm on Friday.

Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju had earlier on Thursday said the government had requested Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha chairman CP Radhakrishnan to reconvene the two Houses.

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariats on Thursday issued separate bulletins regarding the schedule for the upcoming four-day parliamentary sittings, confirming that there will be no Question Hour, Zero Hour or Private Members' Business during this session.

Is the special sitting a new Parliament session or a continuation of the earlier one?

Is the special sitting a new Parliament session or a continuation of the earlier one?

What did the bulletins state? According to the Lok Sabha bulletin, the House will reconvene at 11am on Monday (November 30), following its adjournment sine die on August 13. The government had not prorogued the Monsoon Session.

Therefore, the session remains technically alive and under Rule 15 of the Lok Sabha rules and corresponding Rajya Sabha rules, the Speaker or Chairman can call a sitting at any time without the President summoning a fresh session. In this context, the Lok Sabha speaker has directed that the second part of the eighth session of the 18th Lok Sabha resume on that day under Rule 15 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the House.

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The provisional calendar allocates November 30 and December 1, 2 and 3 for the transaction of parliamentary business. The sittings are scheduled to conclude on December 3, subject to the exigencies of government business, according to the bulletin.

The Rajya Sabha, meanwhile, will reconvene at 11am on Wednesday (December 2), according to a bulletin issued by the Upper House secretariat. It said that the 271st session, which was adjourned sine die on August 13, has been reconvened by the chairman to transact essential government business and may conclude on December 3, depending on the business requirements.

Both bulletins specifically state that there will be no Question Hour, Zero Hour or Private Members' Business during the sittings.