Priya Sachdev Kapur files ₹20 crore defamation suit against Sunjay Kapur's sister Mandhira, claims social humiliation

The widow of industrialist Sunjay Kapur, Priya Sachdev Kapur, has filed a ₹20 crore defamation suit against her sister-in-law, Mandhir Kapur Smith, Priya, who is embroiled in a legal battle over Sunjay’s estate with his second wife, actor Karisma Kapoor, has claimed that Mandhira’s statements in a podcast have caused her social humiliation. The civil suit also lists the podcaster as a defendant. Priya Sachdev Kapur has filed a civil defamation suit against Sunjay Kapur's sister Mandhira.

Priya Sachdev sues Sunjay Kapur's sister for ₹ 20 crore On Thursday, Priya Sachdeva Kapur filed a civil defamation suit before the Delhi High Court seeking ₹20 crore in damages against Mandhira Kapur Smith and podcast host Pooja Chaudhri. In the suit, Priya alleged that statements made about her through podcasts, interviews, social media posts and republished online content have seriously harmed her reputation and caused emotional distress.

Priya has sought a decree for damages amounting to ₹20 crore for the alleged loss of reputation, mental agony and social humiliation.

She has also urged the court to grant injunctions restraining Mandhira and the podcast host from publishing or circulating any further allegedly defamatory content against her, while also directing them to remove the existing material from digital and social media platforms.

What is the complaint? Sunjay Kapur, a billionaire businessman, died in June 2025 in London. In August, Karisma Kapoor, who was married to him from 2003-16, sued Priya on her children's behalf, claiming Priya had fabricated Sunjay's will, keeping their two children out of their inheritance.

Shortly afterwards, Mandhira appeared on Pooja Chaudhari's podcast, InControversial with Pooja Chaudhri, where she made claims allegedly derogatory to Priya. The suit states that such content appeared in interviews, podcasts and on social media and was later widely shared and republished across online platforms.

In addition to the civil action, Priya Sachdev has also recently filed a criminal defamation complaint against Sunjay Kapur's sister, Mandhira Kapur Smith, and another individual.

Priya Kapur's ongoing legal battle Priya married Sunjay Kapur in 2017. They have one son together. She has been sued by Sunjay's kids with Karisma - Kiaan Raj and Samara - who allege that the will submitted by Priya is not authentic but a forgery, designed to keep them out of their inheritance. Sunjay's mother, Rani Kapur, is also a plaintiff in the separate legal battle.

