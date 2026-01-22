Priya Sachdev Kapur hides her face, avoids media during appearance in Delhi court in case linked to Sunjay Kapur estate

In one clip, Priya’s lawyer is seen stepping forward to shield her from the media and address them on her behalf, while Priya stands quietly behind him.

In another video from outside the court, Priya is seen steering clear of questions posed by photographers and the media regarding the allegations levelled against her by Sunjay Kapur’s family. Choosing not to engage, Priya was seen wearing her shades and making her way through the premises.

Several videos of Priya entering and leaving the court have surfaced on social media. In the clips, Priya is seen hiding her face as she makes her way into the court to record her statement.

Priya has filed a defamation suit at Patiala Court against Mandhira Kapur Smith, citing ‘serious reputational harm’. On Wednesday, the matter was heard in-camera by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate at the Patiala House Court, where Priya appeared to record her statement.

Late businessman Sunjay Kapur ’s widow, Priya Sachdev Kapur , made a low-key appearance at a Delhi court on Wednesday to record her statement in a defamation suit she has filed against Sunjay’s sister, Mandhira Kapur Smith. Priya was seen avoiding the paparazzi, with her lawyer stepping in to shield her and speak to photographers on her behalf.

“After Priya Kapur's husband's death, an accused person in this case made multiple allegations which are completely false, defamatory, derogatory and concocted. Still, Priya kept herself composed and tolerated these accusations. When a podcast was released, Priya Kapur finally decided to come back and fight for it. She has filed a criminal defamation case today,” senior advocate Maninder Singh said.

Sunjay Kapur's sister issued legal notice On Wednesday, the Patiala Court in Delhi issued a notice to Sunjay Kapur’s sister, Mandhira Kapur Smith, based on a defamation suit filed by his wife, Priya. The development comes days after Priya had filed a case against Mandhira, citing ‘serious reputational harm’. The matter is now listed for appearance on March 12, with Mandhira called to appear in court on that date.

The notice follows Priya’s appearance before the court to lead pre-summoning evidence during which she placed documentary material. The complaint alleged that a ‘sustained and coordinated campaign’ of defamatory statements was made by Mandhira in television interviews, podcasts and digital media platforms. Priya claimed that these were ‘direct imputations’ on her ‘integrity, professional competence, legitimacy’.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, who appeared on Priya’s behalf, alleged that she had previously targeted her brother, Sunjay, and had initiated litigation against his company to stall its IPO. The dispute back then had reached the Supreme Court and had ended in Sunjay’s favour.

Feud over Sunjay’s estate At present, Karisma Kapoor’s children, Samaira and Kiaan, along with Priya, are locked in a legal battle over Sunjay’s multibillion-dollar estate. Samaira and Kiaan have filed a plea in the Delhi HC claiming that the will presented by Priya, Sunjay’s third wife, is fake. The plaintiffs have alleged that the will is forged and fabricated, intended to exclude them from their late father’s estate. Both sides have levelled a slew of accusations against each other during the court hearings.

Sunjay was the chairman of Sona Comstar, a leading auto parts manufacturer. He died in June in London while playing a polo match. Sunjay was married to Karisma from 2003 to 2016. They became parents to their daughter, Samaira, in 2005 and their son, Kiaan, in 2011. He married Priya in 2017. The couple welcomed a son, Azarias, after they got married.