Sunjay Kapur's sister Mandhira Kapur Smith issued legal notice from Delhi court after Priya Kapur files defamation suit

The Patiala Court in Delhi has issued a notice to industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s sister, Mandhira Kapur Smith, based on a defamation suit filed by his wife, Priya Kapur. This comes days after Priya had filed a case against Mandhira, citing ‘serious reputational harm’. The notice was issued to Sunjay’s sister on Wednesday, with Priya’s lawyer claiming that Mandhira had previously also taken Sunjay to court. Sunjay Kapur's wife Priya Kapur has said that Mandhira's recent remarks have caused 'serious reputational harm.'

Delhi court issues legal notice to Sunjay Kapur’s sister After finding sufficient grounds to proceed in the criminal defamation complaint filed by Priya under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), the court issued a notice to Mandhira on Wednesday. The matter is now listed for appearance on March 12, with Mandhira called to appear in court on that date.

Priya Kapur’s defamation suit against Mandhira Kapur Smith The notice follows Priya’s appearance before the court to lead pre-summoning evidence during which she placed documentary material. The complaint alleged that a ‘sustained and coordinated campaign’ of defamatory statements was made by Mandhira in television interviews, podcasts and digital media platforms. Priya claimed that these were ‘direct imputations’ on her ‘integrity, professional competence, legitimacy’.

It was highlighted in court that the timing of these alleged attacks coincided with the death of Sunjay, and while Priya was grieving his death. Mandhira is alleged to have launched public attacks against her, with the complaint characterising it as ‘deliberate, malicious and calculated’ to cause reputational harm at a moment of vulnerability.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, who appeared on Priya’s behalf, also told the court that this was not the first time Mandhira had allegedly done this. He alleged that she had previously targeted her brother, Sunjay, and had initiated litigation against his company to stall its IPO. The dispute back then had reached the Supreme Court and had ended in Sunjay’s favour.