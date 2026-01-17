Priya Kapur files criminal defamation case against Sunjay Kapur's sister Mandhira Kapur Smith, cites ‘personal attacks’
A day ago, Sunjay Kapur's sister Mandhira Kapur Smith had questioned Priya Kapur's attempt to access divorce records of Karisma Kapoor.
The inheritance dispute surrounding late businessman Sunjay Kapur’s estate has taken yet another dramatic turn. The Supreme Court on Friday sought the response of actor Karisma Kapoor on a plea of Priya Sachdev Kapur seeking a certified copy of the divorce settlement. Sunjay's sister, Mandhira Kapur Smith, questioned Priya's plea, saying she is trying to ‘divert’ attention.
Priya filed defamation case
As per the latest update on news agency ANI on Saturday, Priya has moved a criminal defamation complaint against Mandhira Kapur Smith and another individual for making public attacks against her across digital platforms.
The complaint was filed before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate. It asserted that the impugned remarks contain ‘false assertions, insinuations and personal attacks presented as established facts, despite the issues being sub judice, thereby causing serious reputational harm.’ Senior advocate Maninder Singh, along with counsel Smriti Asmita, are representing Priya.
The complaint states that the material circulating in the public domain advances misleading narratives and allegations intended to malign and harass Priya Kapur through public discourse rather than through lawful remedies. The matter was taken up on Saturday before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate at the Patiala House Courts, New Delhi. The complaint was formally registered there.
Sunjay was the chairman of Sona Comstar. He married Karisma in 2003. The couple became parents to their daughter, Samaira, in 2005 and their son, Kiaan, in 2011. In 2014, Karisma and Sunjay filed for divorce, and it was finalised in 2016. After the separation, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev. The couple welcomed a son, Azarias, after they got married.
Legal battle over Sunjay's estate
A legal battle is going on over Sunjay's estate. In August last year, Priya presented a document to the Delhi High Court claiming it was his will. This was challenged by Samaira, Kiaan, and Rani. A few reports claimed that Sunjay's assets were worth ₹30,000 crore. However, Karisma's kids had said they weren't aware of the actual worth.
