Priya Kapur files criminal defamation case against Sunjay Kapur's sister Mandhira Kapur Smith, cites ‘personal attacks’

The inheritance dispute surrounding late businessman Sunjay Kapur’s estate has taken yet another dramatic turn. The Supreme Court on Friday sought the response of actor Karisma Kapoor on a plea of Priya Sachdev Kapur seeking a certified copy of the divorce settlement. Sunjay's sister, Mandhira Kapur Smith, questioned Priya's plea, saying she is trying to ‘divert’ attention. Sunjay Kapur's wife Priya Kapur has said that Mandhira's recent remarks have caused 'serious reputational harm.'

Priya filed defamation case As per the latest update on news agency ANI on Saturday, Priya has moved a criminal defamation complaint against Mandhira Kapur Smith and another individual for making public attacks against her across digital platforms.

The complaint was filed before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate. It asserted that the impugned remarks contain ‘false assertions, insinuations and personal attacks presented as established facts, despite the issues being sub judice, thereby causing serious reputational harm.’ Senior advocate Maninder Singh, along with counsel Smriti Asmita, are representing Priya.

The complaint states that the material circulating in the public domain advances misleading narratives and allegations intended to malign and harass Priya Kapur through public discourse rather than through lawful remedies. The matter was taken up on Saturday before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate at the Patiala House Courts, New Delhi. The complaint was formally registered there.

Sunjay was the chairman of Sona Comstar. He married Karisma in 2003. The couple became parents to their daughter, Samaira, in 2005 and their son, Kiaan, in 2011. In 2014, Karisma and Sunjay filed for divorce, and it was finalised in 2016. After the separation, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev. The couple welcomed a son, Azarias, after they got married.