Karisma Kapoor calls Priya Kapur's bid in Supreme Court to access her divorce papers ‘frivolous’

The Supreme Court of India recently sought Karisma Kapoor’s response to Priya Kapur’s plea seeking access to certified records. Priya filed for access to Karisma and the late Sunjay Kapur’s divorce records, a move the actor called ‘frivolous’ and an ‘attempt to access personal information’. Karisma Kapoor called Priya Kapur's attempt to access her divorce documents with Sunjay Kapur an attempt to unearth personal information.

Karisma Kapoor responds to Priya Kapur’s plea for divorce records The matter was heard by a bench of the SC, and a counsel appearing for Karisma strongly opposed the plea. According to ANI, it was described as ‘frivolous and an attempt to unearth personal and confidential information.’ The court asked Karisma to place her objections on record and gave her two weeks' time to file a detailed reply.

Sunjay’s sister, Mandhira Kapur Smith, also told the news agency that Priya’s bid to access divorce records is ‘unnecessary and misplaced’. “If my brother wanted to share these documents, he would have done so when they were married. I don't understand why this is being pursued now,” she said. She also termed it a ‘sensitive’ matter that needs to be confidential, particularly when children are involved.

What does Priya Kapur’s application say? In her application, Priya has asserted that as Sunjay’s legally wedded wife, she is the legal heir to his property. She approached the court seeking certified copies of the records of the Transfer Petition (Civil) No. 214 of 2016, filed during Sunjay’s divorce to Karisma. The plea stated that these records are essential for pending succession proceedings in the Delhi High Court.

As per the application, the 2016 transfer petition filed by Sunjay sought transfer of the divorce case from the Family Court in Mumbai to Delhi. The former couple had amicably settled their disputes, with the Supreme Court disposing of the petition on April 8, 2016, after recording detailed consent terms. After Sunjay’s death on June 12, 2025, Priya’s counsel states that she is interested in the estate and legal matters of her husband after their marriage on April 3, 2017.

Sunjay Kapur’s will and estate in dispute These developments follow disputes over Sunjay’s will and estate that have reached the Supreme Court. In December 2025, the Delhi High Court concluded hearings in a civil suit which concerned the late industrialist’s personal estate. Orders were reserved on an interim injunction application moved by Sunjay’s children with Karisma.

For the unversed, Sunjay was married to Nandita Mahtani from 1996 to 2000. He married Karisma in 2003 and had two children, Samaira and Kiaan. Sunjay and Karisma divorced after a long legal battle in 2016. He married Priya in 2017 and had a son, Azarius.