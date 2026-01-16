Sunjay Kapur's sister questions Priya's attempt to access divorce records of Karisma Kapoor: ‘Trying to divert…’

The Supreme Court on Friday sought the response of actor Karisma Kapoor on a plea of Priya Sachdev Kapur seeking a certified copy of the divorce settlement. Late businessman Sunjay Kapur's sister, Mandhira Kapur Smith, has now commented on the demand and said that Priya is trying to ‘divert’ the attention from the ongoing issues. (Also read: Priya Kapur asks for Karisma Kapoor and Sanjay Kapur's divorce records; SC asks actor to respond) Sunjay Kapur's sister Mandhira Kapur Smith weighs in on the plea for copy of divorce settlement paprers. (Photos: X)

‘It is none of her business’ Speaking to news agency ANI, Mandhira said, “It's trying to divert what is going on. Firstly, if my brother wanted to share this with her, he would have shared it with her while they were married. So, I don't understand why she is trying to play all this when she has already showed this in court. So yes it is to divert from what is going on in reality.”

She went on to add, “I think a divorce is confidential. They (Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur) have children together. It's not like it's a divorce without children. I don't think it's anybody's business, except for the two people who are involved in it. It is none of her business.”

Priya filed a plea before the Supreme Court requesting certified copies of all documents related to the 2016 divorce case between Karisma and Sunjay. Priya reportedly sought access to the records to verify details concerning financial settlements and child custody arrangements made between the former couple.

Sunjay was the chairman of Sona Comstar. He married Karisma in 2003. The couple became parents to their daughter, Samaira, in 2005 and their son, Kiaan, in 2011. In 2014, Karisma and Sunjay filed for divorce, and it was finalised in 2016. After the separation, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev. The couple welcomed a son, Azarias, after they got married.