Priya Kapur asks for Karisma Kapoor and Sanjay Kapur's divorce records; SC asks actor to respond

The inheritance dispute surrounding late businessman Sunjay Kapur’s estate has taken yet another dramatic turn. Amid claims by his children with ex-wife Karisma Kapoor that they were unfairly excluded from his will by their stepmother, Priya Sachdev Kapur, the Supreme Court has now issued a notice to Karisma. Some days back, Priya had approached the Supreme Court seeking access to confidential records from the divorce proceedings between Sunjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor.

SC issues notice to Karisma On Friday, the Supreme Court issued notice to Karisma on a plea filed by Priya, seeking a copy of the divorce documents between Karisma and Sunjay Kapur. The Supreme Court is seeking Karisma’s response on Priya’s plea.

Justice AS Chandurkar heard the matter in chambers and sought Karisma's reply to the plea in two weeks.

This comes after Priya had approached the Supreme Court seeking access to confidential records from the divorce proceedings between Sunjay and Karisma.

Priya filed a plea before the Supreme Court requesting certified copies of all documents related to the 2016 divorce case between Karisma and Sunjay. Priya reportedly sought access to the records to verify details concerning financial settlements and child custody arrangements made between the former couple.

At that time, Priya said that after Sunjay Kapur's death, she is now a legal heir and directly interested in the estate and legal matters concerning her husband. She has contended that the document is required to be produced for official use in connection with the pending succession matter before the Delhi High Court.

When she filed for divorce, Karisma alleged domestic abuse and attributed it to Sunjay's alleged substance abuse. It was followed by a messy divorce battle in the court. In 2016, the couple decided to divorce with mutual consent and Karisma withdrew a domestic violence case filed against Sunjay. At that time, the Supreme Court also quashed a dowry case lodged by the actor against her husband after she recorded her consent.

Feud over Sunjay’s estate At present, Karisma’s children, Samaira and Kiaan, along with Priya, are locked in a legal battle over Sunjay’s multibillion-dollar estate. Samaira and Kiaan have filed a plea in the Delhi HC claiming that the will presented by Priya, Sunjay’s third wife, is fake. The plaintiffs have alleged that the will is forged and fabricated, intended to exclude them from their late father’s estate. Both sides have levelled a slew of accusations against each other during the court hearings.

Sunjay was the chairman of Sona Comstar, a leading auto parts manufacturer. He died in June in London while playing a polo match. Sunjay was married to Karisma from 2003 to 2016. They became parents to their daughter, Samaira, in 2005 and their son, Kiaan, in 2011. He married Priya in 2017. The couple welcomed a son, Azarias, after they got married.