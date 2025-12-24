Search
Wed, Dec 24, 2025
Delhi HC brings Sunjay Kapur estate case to a close, reserves order on Karisma Kapoor's kids' plea against Priya Sachdev

BySantanu Das
Updated on: Dec 24, 2025 01:02 pm IST

The Delhi High Court has reserved orders on the interim injunction plea filed by Karisma Kapoor's children, and no further filings would be entertained.

The hearings on the personal estate of industrialist Sunjay Kapur have been continuing for a few months. Priya Sachdev Kapur, the widow of Sunjay Kapur, is involved in a legal dispute over his multimillion-dollar estate. The trouble began when his children with his former wife and actor Karisma Kapoor approached the Delhi High Court, claiming that Priya had forged Sunjay’s will. On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court brought hearings to a close in the contentious civil suit and reserved orders on the interim injunction plea.

Priya Sachdev and Karisma Kapoor's children are embroiled in a legal battle over Sunjay Kapur's estate.
Priya Sachdev and Karisma Kapoor's children are embroiled in a legal battle over Sunjay Kapur's estate.

No further filings would be entertained

As per news agency ANI, Justice Jyoti Singh stated that the oral arguments had already concluded and that the remaining written submissions filed by the contesting sides had now been formally taken on record. The Court added that the procedural requirements had been complied with and made it clear that no further filings would be entertained before the order is pronounced on this case.

During the recent hearings, Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar, who has been appearing for Priya Kapur, denied the claims that assets were siphoned abroad or concealed. He also challenged the assertions that Sunjay had an annual income of 60 crore, stating that the allegations were inaccurate.

What were the allegations?

It was Sunjay's mother, Rani Kapur, who alleged that Priya reported bank balances of only 1.7 crore, despite Sunjay having a salary of 60 crore. Senior Advocate Vaibhav Gaggar, appearing for Rani Kapur, submitted that it was highly improbable for Sunjay to bequeath his entire personal estate solely to Priya.

Meanwhile, Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani had appeared for the children from Sunjay's marriage with Karisma Kapoor, Samaira Kapur and Kiaan Raj Kapur. They challenged Sunjay's will and sought an interim injunction restraining Priya from dealing with the estate.

The Delhi High Court has reserved its judgment on the interim injunction plea, which will determine the course of the inheritance battle.

Sunjay Kapur was the chairman of Sona Comstar, a leading auto parts manufacturer. He died in June in London while playing a polo match. Sunjay was married to Karisma from 2003 to 2016, and they had two children together. He married Priya in 2017.

