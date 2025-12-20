Priya Sachdev shares old video of Sunjay Kapur on their son's 7th birthday: ‘Thank you Sunjay…’

Late businessman Sunjay Kapur's youngest son turns seven on Saturday, December 20. On his special day, Sunjay's widow Priya Sachdev shared an old video of him and their son Azarius. Priya Sachdev shared an old video of Sunjay Kapur reading a book to their son.

Priya Sachdev's post on son's birthday

The video shows Sunjay and Azarius at a dinner table, as he read him a book called The Very Brave Lion. Priya wrote about the book and its lesson in the caption of the post.

"The Very Brave Lion is a tender story about a young cub who slowly learns what bravery truly means, under the gentle guidance of his father, the wise and compassionate king of the jungle. What begins as a belief that courage is about being loud and fierce transforms into something deeper. A quiet understanding that real strength lies in kindness, empathy, and integrity. Through his father’s example, the cub learns that bravery can be gentle. That leadership is rooted in care and responsibility. That fear is a natural part of growing into one’s role.

“At its heart, the story is a beautiful reflection on the bond between a father and his son. About choosing kindness in a harsh world. About loving openly. About leading with humility. The greatest legacy a father leaves behind is not fearlessness, but wisdom. Bravery is not the absence of fear, but the courage to do what is right, even when it is hard. Thank you, Sunjay, for teaching our son that true greatness comes from compassion, empathy, and love. Happy 7th birthday, my brave boy,” she wrote.

People shared words of support on the post for Priya and Azarius. “This is beautiful Priya .Such an emotional memory. Happy Birthday to Azarius,” read a comment. “Thanks for sharing - miss him so much - the best father , husband , friend,” read another.

What is happening at court?

Sunjay Kapur passed away on June 12 after collapsing during a polo match in England. He reportedly suffered a sudden cardiac arrest. Since then, Priya and her son are embroiled in a nasty legal war with Sunjay's ex-wife Karisma Kapoor and their children, Samaira and Kiaan Kapur.

The case centres on Sunjay Kapur's estate. Sunjay passed away on June 12 in the UK after collapsing during a polo match. His mother, Rani Kapur, has accused Priya of taking control of his assets immediately after his death and has questioned the authenticity and disclosure of the Will. Priya's side maintains that the plaintiffs' narrative has changed multiple times and lacks a factual or legal basis. The matter will resume tomorrow for further hearing.