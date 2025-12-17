Sunjay Kapur’s sister claims Priya Sachdev taking 5 crore as salary: ‘But my mom gets 12 lakh’

Late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s sister Mandhira Kapur has launched a sharp attack on Priya Sachdev, reacting strongly to her recent claim that their mother, Rani Kapur, continues to draw over ₹21 lakh a month from the company, with her personal expenses taken care of just as they were when Sunjay was alive. Pushing back against the allegation, Mandhira claimed that it is Priya who is taking home nearly ₹5 crore every month. Recently, Priya Sachdev's legal team claimed that Rani Kapur continues to draw money from Sunjay Kapur's company, Sona Comstar's holding firm AIPL. (X/Sunjay Kapur)

Mandhira’s fresh claim

Mandhira spoke about the estate feud between her family and Sunjay’s widow Priya Sachdev Kapur when she became part of InControversial podcast.

During the conversation, Mandhira addressed Priya’s recent claim made during one of the court hearings, where she alleged that Rani continues to receive over ₹21 lakh from the company and has her personal expenses covered, much like they were when Sunjay was alive.

“There is a difference between blood and an outsider. When my father was alive, my mother was getting much more than what she did even when my brother was alive and that’s the truth. Unfortunately she never checked what she was getting… Now, we are checking on whatever is going on. It is shameful that she is only getting ₹12 lakh. It was ₹21 lakh but after tax and other deductions, she used to get ₹13 lakh which has now dropped to ₹12 lakh,” Mandhira said.

She continued, “But the outsider is getting close to I would think ₹3 to 5 crore every month. Because she is getting ₹1 crore from just one company and she has taken over everything. She is getting ₹5 crore, and the creator of the company is getting ₹12 lakh.”

Hitting back at Priya, Mandhira mentions, “She (Priya) is not doing any favour to anyone. It is coming from the company. She thinks she is looking after my mother? I think she needs to have a reality check and rephrase that… It (the company) is still with my mother as my father will always be associated with Sona not Sachdev's not matter how much they try and want, but that is not going to happen. She is not the face of the family or the company. She shouldn’t even be around.”

Feud over Sunjay’s estate

At present, Karisma’s children, Samaira and Kiaan, along with Priya, are locked in a legal battle over Sunjay’s multibillion-dollar estate. Samaira and Kiaan have filed a plea in the Delhi HC claiming that the will presented by Priya, Sunjay’s third wife, is fake. The plaintiffs have alleged that the will is forged and fabricated, intended to exclude them from their late father’s estate. Both sides have levelled a slew of accusations against each other during the court hearings.

Sunjay was the chairman of Sona Comstar, a leading auto parts manufacturer. He died in June in London while playing a polo match. Sunjay was married to Karisma from 2003 to 2016. They became parents to their daughter, Samaira, in 2005 and their son, Kiaan, in 2011. He married Priya in 2017. The couple welcomed a son, Azarias, after they got married.