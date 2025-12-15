Priya Sachdev Kapur shares emotional post for Sunjay Kapur on her birthday, calls it a ‘hard day’: I feel you close

Late businessman Sunjay Kapur's wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur, has penned a note as she marked her first birthday since his death earlier this year. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priya shared that it is a hard day for her. Late Sunjay Kapur with his wife Priya Kapur and their kids.

Sunjay Kapur's wife Priya Kapur shares his old tweet on her birthday

In her post, she shared a screenshot of an old tweet of Sunjay wishing her on her birthday. It read, "When I count my blessings, I count you twice. You are the heart of our family, my best friend, and the most incredible mother to our children. Thank you for filling our lives with your warmth, love, and endless joy. We love you more than words can say. Happiest Birthday to my forever partner. (infinity symbol) @PriyaSKJ."

Priya shared that it is a hard day for her.

Priya's message for Sunjay

Sharing it, Priya wrote how her children wished her and birthday cards for her. "Today is a hard day for me. I always looked forward to my birthday cards and wishes from you. They were filled with your love, affection and appreciation for me. I cannot celebrate my life when I have lost the love of my life (red heart emoji)!"

"But in the smallest moments, I feel you close. Azarias made me a birthday card and Safira wished me at midnight. That is enough for me. Through the children, I see the same love and appreciation you had for me and I know you are still here with us," she added.

About Sunjay's death, his family

Sunjay reportedly died after suffering a heart attack while playing polo in London, United Kingdom, on June 12. His final rites were performed at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground in South Delhi on June 19, with family and close associates present. Sunjay was the chairman of Sona Comstar. He married Karisma Kapoor in 2003. The couple became parents to their daughter, Samaira, in 2005 and their son, Kiaan, in 2011.

In 2014, Karisma and Sunjay filed for divorce by mutual consent, and their divorce was finalised in 2016. After the separation, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev. The couple welcomed a son, Azarias, after they got married. Safira is the stepdaughter of Sunjay and the biological daughter of Priya and hotelier Vikram Chatwal.

Currently, Karisma's children and Priya are embroiled in a legal dispute over Sunjay's multibillion dollar estate.