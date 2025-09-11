Where is Karisma Kapoor amid messy legal battle over Sunjay Kapur’s 30,000 estate?

Actor Karisma Kapoor’s personal life is out in the open with chapters from her past relationship with late businessman Sunjay Kapur surfacing once again amid the messy legal battle over Sunjay’s ₹30,000 crore estate. However, the actor is detaching herself from all the noise and focusing on work. Sunjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor were married from 2003-2016.

Karisma focuses on her work

The dispute over Sunjay's vast ₹30,000 crore estate has escalated, with his children Samaira and Kiaan, from his marriage to Karisma, accusing Sunjay’s widow and third wife Priya Sachdev of forging his will and excluding them from the inheritance. On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court took up the plea filed by Samaira and Kiaan, where several allegations and accusations were made. Karisma is not a plaintiff in the case, but is representing her children.

Amid all the chatter, we have heard Karisma is focusing on her work. “At the moment, Karisma is in Mumbai and totally focused on her work. She is not letting the controversy surrounding her ex-husband Sunjay Kapur's estate impact her professional life,” says a source.

The insider continues, “Karisma is fulfilling her professional commitment as usual. She is shooting for several projects. She was recently seen in Super Dancer Chapter 5 as a special guest, and even travelled for an event. And she intends to continue to do that. Because the show must go on.”

Sunjay Kapur was married to Karisma from 2003 to 2016. Their children, Samaira and Kiaan, were born in 2005 and 2011, respectively. Sunjay married Priya Sachdev in 2017 after a bitter divorce from Karisma.

The businessman, who was the chairman and founder of auto manufacturer Sona Comstar, died in June in London after a purported heart attack. Reports say his estate is worth ₹30000 crore.

What do we know about the estate feud

Karisma’s children Samaira Kapur (20) and Kiaan Raj Kapur (15) have approached the Delhi High Court demanding a share in their late father’s estate. In their plea, they claimed that their late father had 'repeatedly assured' them of their share, which was eventually absent in his final will. They have accused their stepmother, Sunjay's third wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur, of altering the will. The suit was filed after Priya at a July 30 family meeting presented a will allegedly executed on March 21 – has also sought an injunction on the transfer or disposal of the property.

During the hearing, Priya, through her lawyer Rajiv Nayyar, accused Karisma of being absent from Sunjay's life for the past 15 years and suddenly appearing in their life after his death. Priya’s legal team emphasised that she was Sunjay's legally wedded wife.

“I am his legal wife. The claims of love and affection - where was all this when they fought prolonged divorce legal battles in the Supreme Court,” Rajiv said.

The lawyer added, “Your husband left you several years ago." He was referring to Karisma and Sunjay's messy divorce in 2016, which saw allegations around domestic abuse as well as substance abuse. Another report claimed that Sunjay was helping his former wife and actor Karisma Kapoor and their kids get Portuguese citizenship.

Justice Jyoti Singh directed Priya to file her replies to the plaint and posted the matter for further hearing on October 9. The Court has asked Priya to submit a list of all movable and immovable assets of Sunjay.