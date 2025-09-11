One person took all: Sunjay Kapur's sister amid legal battle involving his wife Priya Sachdev

Amid an ongoing inheritance battle in court following businessman Sunjay Kapur's death, his sister Mandhira Kapur Smith came out in support of Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor's children. Sunjay Kapur's sister Mandhira (extreme right) came out in support of actor Karisma Kapoor's children amid the ongoing inheritance battle(Instagram/@mandhirakapursmith)

The actor's children, Samaira Kapur and Kiaan Raj Kapur, have filed a lawsuit against Priya Sachdev, their father's third wife. The suit accuses Priya of forging and fabricating a purported will, and the siblings seek a share in their father's assets worth ₹30,000 crore.

Coming out in support of Karisma Kapur's children, Mandhira said it "doesn't make sense" that Sunjay would leave Samaira and Kiaan out of the will. “I stand by them because I do not think that if anyone knows the relationship they have had with their father and for their father not to have them a part of the will, it just doesn't add up. Doesn't make sense. So I stand by them," she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

'One person took everything'

Mandhira Kapur Smith indirectly targeted Priya Sachdev, alleging one person took "everything". She also alleged that there was no roof over her mother Rani Kapur's head, asserting that all of Sunjay's wealth was created by his father and later grown by him.

"We're not asking for what is not our right. My dad created all this. My dad created it for my mother. My brother grew it, like all Indian families do. And then it was supposed to be distributed equally among the families. So again, one person has come in and taken everything, and my mother doesn't even have a roof over her head," she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Mandhira's remarks came after the Delhi High Court directed Priya Sachdev to file a comprehensive list of all movable and immovable assets of her late husband Sunjay. The matter will be heard again on October 9. Sunjay's sister welcomed the court's move, asserting it would pave way for some clarity in the matter.

What do Karisma's kids allege?

Karisma Kapoor was married to Sunjay Kapur from 2003 to 2016, the year their divorce was finalised. As part of the divorce terms, while Karisma got custody of their children Samaira and Kiaan, Sunjay got visitation rights.

Months after Sunjay Kapur passed away in June this year, his children moved the Delhi High Court, alleging that his third wife and stepmother Priya "suppressed" the disputed will, and wants to "usurp full control" of their father's assets. They seek to be named class I legal heirs to Sunjay's assets.

The suit also names Sunjay's mother Rani Kapur, and Shradha Suri Marwah, the purported executor of the will.

Sunjay's mother questions Priya Sachdev

Not just Karisma Kapoor's kids, Sunjay Kapur's mother Rani also questioned the validity of the purported will in her submissions to the court, made on Wednesday. “There is something incredibly unholy. ₹10,000 crore worth of assets should have been mine”, said the advocate representing Rani Kapur.

She reportedly also questioned how the entire estate was transferred to Priya just three months after her marriage to Sunjay, arguing that her vested interest had been overlooked.