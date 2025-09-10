'Sunjay Kapur's will forged': What Karisma Kapoor's children allege against stepmother

Actor Karisma Kapoor's two children have moved the Delhi High Court seeking share in their late father Sunjay Kapur's assets worth ₹30,000 crore. Their lawsuit primarily targets Priya Kapur, their father's third wife whom he married after his divorce with Karisma Kapoor. Sunjay Kapur and family

The siblings, Samaira Kapur and Kiaan Raj Kapur, allege that the purported will that was revealed to them following their father's death recently, was "forged and fabricated".

While Sunjay Kapur died on June 12, the lawsuit alleges that Priya "suppressed" the disputed will and revealed it to them only seven weeks later on July 30. "The Plaintiffs submit that the purported will allegedly executed by the Plaintiffs’ father is not a legal and valid document, is forged and fabricated and in any event surrounded by suspicious circumstances," a part of the lawsuit was quoted by Bar and Bench.

Apart from Priya Kapur, the suit also names the woman's minor son, Sunjay's mother Rani Kapur, and Shradha Suri Marwah, the purported executor of the will.

The siblings reportedly seek to be declared Class I legal heirs to their father's assets, and allege that Priya Kapur attempted to "usurp full control” of Sunjay's assets.

According to LiveLaw, after Sunjay Kapur died, Karisma and Priya met at hotel to discuss the R K Family Trust, but the lawsuit alleges that there was no mention of the will made then. However, a document was "briefly flashed", claiming it was Sunjay Kapur's last will, the publication reported.

“The entire narrative of the so-called Will is a concocted and fabricated story,” the suit reportedly states, alleging the briefing on the said document was rushed, making it difficult for Karisma Kapoor to understand its terms.

Apart from a share in his assets, the siblings also seek complete details of their father's records and accounts up to his death.

Sunjay and Karisma tied the knot in 2003, but after things turned sour between the two, the actor moved out of his house in 2010 and permanently shifted base to Mumbai. The couple filed for a divorce through mutual consent in 2014, but it was finalised only in 2016. Karisma was given custody of the children, and Sunjay got visitation rights.

A year later in 2017, Sunjay married Priya, with whom he later had a son.