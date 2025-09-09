Karisma Kapoor’s kids approach Delhi HC for share in Sunjay Kapur’s 30000 crore estate; accuse stepmom of changing will

Karisma Kapoor's son Kiaan and daughter Samaira have approached the Delhi High Court in a new twist in the Sunjay Kapur death case. The late chairman of Sona Comstar was married to Priya Sachdev at the time of his death and had one son with her. Before that, he was married to Karisma, and had Kiaan and Samaira with her. Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur died on June 12.

Strong allegations against Priya Sachdev

As per Bar and Bench report, the siblings have alleged that their stepmother Priya Kapur, Sunjay Kapur’s third wife, forged his will in an attempt to seize complete control of the assets. They are also now seeking a share in their father’s assets.

The children have alleged that their stepmother, along with two associates, Dinesh Agarwal and Nitin Sharma, conspired to withhold the will for more than seven weeks before presenting it at a family meeting on July 30, 2025.

“The Plaintiffs submit that the purported will allegedly executed by the Plaintiffs’ father is not a legal and valid document, is forged and fabricated and in any event surrounded by suspicious circumstances. It is for this reason that neither the original of the Alleged Purported Will has been shown to the Plaintiffs nor a copy of the Alleged Purported Will has been provided,” the suit mentions.

The children have urged the Court to formally recognize them as Class I legal heirs and to order a partition of their father’s vast estate, demanding a one-fifth share each.

Sunjay Kapur's promise to the kids

The plaintiffs argue that until their father's sudden demise on June 12, 2025 while playing polo in Windsor, UK, they shared a close relationship with him, including frequent travels, holidays, and regular involvement in his business and personal milestones.

The plaintiffs in the case have accused Priya Kapur of initially denying the existence of any will and asserting that all of Sunjay Kapur's assets were held under the R.K. Family Trust.

However, they claim she later presented a document dated March 21, 2025, which she described as a will, prompting suspicions of forgery and manipulation.

The legal dispute involves several parties. The plaintiffs are the daughter and minor son of Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur, represented in court through their mother.

The first and second defendants are Priya Kapur, Sunjay's widow, and her minor son, both of whom reside at the family's farmhouse in Rajokri. The third defendant is Sunjay Kapur's mother, also living at the same residence. The fourth defendant is a woman who has identified herself as the executor of the contested will.

According to the children, their late father had repeatedly assured them of their financial security and future well-being. They claim he had initiated business ventures in their names, acquired assets both personally and through corporate entities, and named them as beneficiaries of the family trust.

These assurances, they argue, were reinforced through shared vacations, business conversations, and personal interactions that reflected his commitment to their future.

Following Sunjay Kapur's death, the children performed his final rites, with the son lighting the funeral pyre at Lodhi Cremation Ground on June 19. Tensions escalated soon after, as Priya Kapur allegedly began limiting their access to trust-related documents and financial assets.

The plaintiffs further allege that they were summoned to corporate meetings of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. (Sona Comstar) and asked to sign legal paperwork without being provided full transparency regarding the trust deed or associated records.

(With ANI inputs)