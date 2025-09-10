‘Within 3 months of marriage...’: What Sunjay Kapur's mother said against Priya Sachdev

The Delhi high court on Wednesday took up a plea filed by Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor’s two children, Samaira and Kiaan Raj, seeking a share in their late father Sunjay Kapur’s estate, estimated at around ₹30,000 crore. Rani Kapur had called her son Sunjay Kapur's death as "highly suspicious and unexplained circumstances." (X/Sunjay Kapur)

The plaint, listed before Justice Jyoti Singh, challenges Sunjay Kapur's March 21 will, which purportedly bequeaths his entire personal estate to his third wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur. The children have alleged that neither their father nor Priya ever mentioned the existence of such a will during his lifetime.

Samaira has filed the case through her mother, Karisma Kapoor, as her general power of attorney, while Kiaan, a minor, is represented by Karisma as his legal guardian. The plaint further alleges that Priya’s conduct “without a doubt” demonstrates the will has been fabricated.

Sunjay and Karisma married in 2003 and divorced in 2016.

During the hearing, Sunjay’s mother, Rani Kapur, also raised objections to the will. She told the court, “My son today leaves me with not a roof on my head? I am 80 years old. Today I have nothing. I have written at least 15 emails asking about the will, what are the documents? Not a word has been shared. I have been told that my emails have been compromised. There is something incredibly unholy. ₹10,000 crore worth of assets should have been mine.”

She further questioned how the entire estate could be transferred to Priya within three months of her marriage to Sunjay, saying her vested interest had been disregarded.

“Her vested interest goes into trust. All gone. I am nowhere. Ms Sachdev comes in, within three months of her getting married, everything goes? My son today leaves me with no roof over my head? I am Rani Kapur,” the mother said.

“On the issue of the will, what is also important is that there are also assets of Sona Comstar which have been sold. We don't know who sold it. Shares worth ₹500 crore sold to a Singapore entity. My lords none of the documents were shared with me,” she said.

While senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani appeared for the two children of Karisma Kapoor, senior advocates Rajiv Nayar and Shyel Trehan appeared for Priya Sachdev Kapur.

Senior advocate Vaibhav Gaggar represented Sunjay Kapur’s mother Rani Kapur, while senior advocate Akhil Sibal appeared for the minor son of Priya Kapur and Sunjay Kapur.

Justice Jyoti Singh directed Priya Kapur to file her replies to the plaint and posted the matter for further hearing on October 9.

"Issue notice. Reply in two weeks, rejoinder in a week thereafter. Along with replies, Defendant 1 (Priya) will file a list of all movable and immovable assets known to Defendant 1. Assets to be declared as of June 12. Next date of hearing is October 9," the judge said.