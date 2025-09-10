Priya Sachdev's lawyer questions Karisma Kapoor’s absence for the past ‘15 years’ amid Sunjay Kapur’s estate dispute

A bitter feud has erupted over late businessman Sunjay Kapur's ₹30,000 crore estate, with his children from ex-wife Karisma Kapoor, Samaira and Kiaan, claiming they have been excluded from their father's will by their stepmother, Priya Sachdev Kapur. Now, Priya's legal team has fired back at Karisma. Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur filed for divorce with mutual consent in 2014, but withdrew it after things turned bitter. It was finalised only in 2016.

Priya’s advocate question Karisma

On Tuesday, it was reported that Karisma’s children – Samaira Kapur (20) and Kiaan Raj Kapur (15) – have approached the Delhi High Court demanding a share in their late father’s estate.

In their plea, they claimed that their late father had 'repeatedly assured' them of their share, which was eventually absent in his final will. They have accused their stepmother, Sunjay's third wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur, of altering the will. The suit was filed after Priya at a July 30 family meeting presented a will allegedly executed on March 21 – has also sought an injunction on the transfer or disposal of the property. Karisma is not a plaintiff in the case, but is representing her children.

On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court issued notice on a plea filed by Karisma’s two children. During the hearing, Priya’s lawyers slammed Karisma and questioned her absence for the past 15 years.

“Please have sympathy for a man who died while playing polo,” said Rajiv Nayyar while appearing for Priya, he added, “Your husband and you left each other years ago… You were nowhere to be seen for the last 15 years.”

The court also directed Priya to submit a list of all movable and immovable assets of Sunjay. "Issue notice. Reply in two weeks, rejoinder in a week thereafter. Along with replies, Defendant 1 will file a list of all movable and immovable assets known to Defendant 1. Assets to be declared as of June 12," the Court ordered.

The matter will be heard again on October 9 for hearing on plea for interim injunction.

The Court also asked Priya why she was reluctant to give a copy of the will to Karisma's children. "I don't know why you should not part with the copy of the will to the children. Of course there can be a non-disclosure agreement. We can constitute a confidentiality club as well. We do this in intellectual property matters routinely," said Justice Jyoti Singh.

More about the feud

The case has been filed against Priya Kapur, her minor son, both of whom reside at the family's farmhouse in Rajokri. The third defendant is Sunjay Kapur's mother, also living at the same residence. The fourth defendant is a woman who has identified herself as the executor of the contested will.

In their plea, Samaira and Kiaan argue that until their father's death, they shared a close relationship with him, including frequent trips together, holidays, and regular involvement in his business and personal milestones.

Their plea accuses Priya Kapur of initially denying the existence of any will, saying that all of Sunjay's assets were held under the R.K. Family Trust. However, she later presented a will that was dated March 21, 2025. The complaint says this prompted suspicions of forgery and manipulation. Sunjay Kapur was the founder and chairman of Sona Comstar, one of the leading auto parts manufacturers in the world.

About Sunjay Kapur's death

Sunjay died on June 12 during a polo match in England. His friend and business associate Suhel Seth told ANI that 'Sunjay died of a heart attack, apparently after swallowing a bee during a polo match in England'. His company, Sona Comstar, listed the cause of the death as a heart attack in their statement, but did not divulge more details.

Sunjay was married thrice and had three children. His first marriage was to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani in 1996 and lasted four years. He then married actor Karisma Kapoor in 2003. The couple had two kids - Samaira (19) and Kiaan (13). In 2014, Karisma and Sanjay filed for divorce through mutual consent. Their divorce was finalised in 2016. After the separation, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev in 2017. The couple have one son - Azarias. At the time of his death, he was married to Priya.