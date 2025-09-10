After Karisma Kapoor's kids, Sunjay Kapur's mother challenges will, claims assets worth 10,000 crore

As the Sona Comstar row escalates, Rani Kapur, Sunjay Kapur's mother, has also contested the validity of his purported will. During the hearing in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, the advocate appearing for Rani Kapur stated that the 80-year-old woman has not been informed of any documents regarding her late son's will. Following Sunjay Kapur's sudden death in June, Rani Kapur has alleged foul play in her son's death.(ANI )

“There is something incredibly unholy. ₹10,000 crore worth of assets should have been mine”, said the advocate representing Rani Kapur, alleging she sent 15 e-mails regarding the will but not a word was shared.

On the issue of the will, senior advocate Vaibhav Gaggar, appearing for Rani Kapur, added that no information has been provided regarding the assets of Sona Comstar which have been sold.

"What is also important is that there are also assets of Sona Comstar which have been sold. We don't know who sold it. Shares worth ₹500 crore sold to a Singapore entity. My lords none of the documents were shared with me," the lawyer was quoted as saying by Bar and Bench.

Upon hearing the matter, Delhi HC has called on the parties involved to declare all assets to the court as of June 12, which is the date of Sunjay Kapur's death.

The court's remarks come as it heard the plea filed by Karisma Kapoor's children Samaira Kapur and Kiaan Raj Kapur against their father's second wife Priya Sachdeva. The suit by the siblings had accused Priya of “forging and fabricating” the will.

Along with the stepmother, the case also named her son, Sunjay's mother Rani Kapur and Shradha Suri Marwah, who is the purported executor of a will dated March 21, 2025.

Mother alleges conspiracy

Following Sunjay Kapur's sudden death in June, Rani Kapur has alleged foul play in her son's death.

Earlier, she wrote to UK authorities demanding an investigation into his death and called on authorities to rule out natural causes. Rani Kapur has alleged possible murder, conspiracy and financial fraud as reasons behind her son's death.

Along with his mother, Mandhira Kapur Smith, sister of former Chairperson of Sona Comstar, has also posed questions surrounding her brother's untimely death.

"There was a simple request from my mother (Rani Kapur). We have gone through a loss of a family member. For us, it was my mum's son, for me it was a brother. When was his last medical test (done)? Did he check his heart? I want answers. My mum's asking me every day, how did this happen? He was fit. Who is giving her answers?" Mandhira Kapur Smith told ANI.