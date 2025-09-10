Stepmom Priya Kapur 'forged' will; Karishma Kapoor's kids say late dad Sunjay Kapur 'assured' them of inheritance

The battle over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur's estate is getting murkier, as his kids with actor Karisma Kapoor have accused his widow of 'forging' his will and excluding them from it. Samaira and Kiaan, the children and Karisma and Sunjay have moved the Delhi High Court against Sunjay's widow, Priya Sachdev Kapur and three others, demanding their 'rightful share' in their father's estate. Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur's children, Samaira and Kiaan, have accused their stepmother of forging Sunjay's will.

Karisma Kapoor's children accuse stepmom of forgery

Samaira and Kiaan have filed a civil lawsuit in Delhi HC, in which they have alleged their stepmother, Priya Sachdev Kapur, attempted to forge their father's will to gain complete control over his assets. Priya is Sunjay's third wife, whom he married in 2017. Karisma and Sunjay were married from 2003-16. Their two kids were born in 2005 and 2011.

Samaira and Kiaan's complaint says that neither do they have complete information about their father's assets at the time of his death, nor do they believe in the authenticity of their father's 'will', as presented by Priya. They accuse Priya of initially denying the existence of any will, before presenting a document dated March 21, 2025, which she described as a will.

‘Sunjay had assured them of financial security’

The siblings say that Sunjay had repeatedly assured them of their financial security and future well-being. According to the lawsuit, he had initiated business ventures in their names, acquired assets both personally and through corporate entities, and named them as beneficiaries of the family trust. The lawsuit accuses Priya of concealing details and failing to disclose the full extent of assets.

About Sunjay Kapur

Sunjay Kapur, who died in June in London of a heart attack, was the founder and chairman of Sona Comstar, one of the world's leading auto manufacturers. Reports put his estate's worth at approximately ₹30,000 crore.

Following his death, the children performed his final rites, with Kiaan lighting the funeral pyre at Lodhi Cremation Ground on June 19. However, according to the siblings, Priya Kapur allegedly began limiting their access to trust-related documents and financial assets soon afterwards.