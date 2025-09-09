Karisma Kapoor’s children move Delhi HC for share in Sunjay Kapur’s 30,000 crore estate

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor’s children— Samaira Kapur (20) and Kiaan Raj Kapur (15)— have approached the Delhi high court demanding a share in their late father and businessman Sunjay Kapur’s ₹30,000-crore estate. Sunjay Kapur married actor Karisma Kapoor in 2003. The couple had two kids — Samaira (19) and Kiaan (13).

The suit was filed after Sunjay Kapur’s third wife Priya Kapur at a July 30 family meeting presented a will allegedly executed on March 21 — has also sought an injunction on the transfer or disposal of the property.

The petitioners, who demanded a 1/5th share in their late father’s estate, have alleged that the will presented to them by Priya Kapur in the July 30 meeting was forged, fabricated and emerged under suspicious circumstances. Priya Kapur, at no earlier point, in telephonic conversations or through messaging, had ever disclosed the existence of the alleged will, the suit claimed.

“As it is, the document had emerged under suspicious circumstances, which was being kept away from the plaintiffs. Neither a copy of the alleged purported will was provided nor shown to the plaintiffs or to their mother… [It] only adds to the suspicious circumstances in which the so-called will suddenly emerged after more than seven weeks of the bereavement of the plaintiffs’ father…” the plea alleged.

It added that defendant number 1 (Priya Kapur) had several times maintained that there was no will of the late businessman.

Sunjay Kapur, 53, former chairperson of Sona Comstar, an automotive technology company, died of a heart attack while playing polo in London on June 12. His mother Rani Kapur alleged that she was coerced into signing documents behind locked doors amid controversy around the ₹30,000 crore Sona Group empire. On July 25, Rani Kapur wrote to the Sona Comstar board seeking deferment of the Annual General Meeting (AGM), but the meeting continued with Priya Kapur being appointed as a non-executive director of the company.

In their suit, actor Karisma Kapoor’s children have raised a question mark on the sequence of events leading to the revelation of the alleged will.

“…the plaintiffs have reason to believe that the alleged purported will had been fabricated as an afterthought, acting in concert with the so-called executor and the two individuals, and also surrounded by suspicious circumstances,” the suit said.

The suit has been filed against Priya Kapur, her son with Sunjay, Azarius S Kapur (6), Rani Kapur, and executor of the will, Shradha Suri Marwah.

Sunjay was married thrice and had three children. His first marriage was to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani in 1996 and lasted four years. He then married actor Karisma Kapoor in 2003. The couple had two kids — Samaira (19) and Kiaan (13). In 2014, Karisma and Sunjay filed for divorce through mutual consent. Their divorce was finalised in 2016. After the separation, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev in 2017. The couple have one son, Azarias. At the time of his death, he was married to Priya.