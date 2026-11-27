Ahead of Parliament sitting, Supriya Sule, Sanjay Raut likely to miss INDIA bloc’s strategy meet tomorrow
The meeting will discuss the party’s stand and floor strategy for the special session, and attendance has been made mandatory.
Published on: Nov 27, 2026, 16:17:29 IST
By
Harsh Yadav
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Two prominent Opposition leaders from Maharashtra, NCP (SP)’s Supriya Sule and Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Sanjay Raut, are likely to miss a key INDIA bloc meeting in Delhi on Saturday, ahead of Parliament’s special sitting on November 30, people aware of the matter said.
Sule is unlikely to attend the meeting, called by the Congress to discuss the Opposition’s strategy for the special session on delimitation, due to the ill health of her father and party chief Sharad Pawar, the people said. The NCP (SP) will be represented by other MPs, they said, adding that Sule is expected to reach Delhi on Sunday night, ahead of the Lok Sabha sitting. Shiv Sena (UBT) will also be represented by other lawmakers, they said.
Meanwhile, the ruling alliance is preparing its own floor strategy. Deputy chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde has called a meeting of all the party’s Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs at his Nandanvan bungalow in Mumbai at 2pm on Saturday, the people said.
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The meeting will discuss the party’s stand and floor strategy for the special session, and attendance has been made mandatory. The Shiv Sena has also issued a whip directing all its MPs to be in Delhi by November 29.
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Home/India News/Ahead Of Parliament Sitting, Supriya Sule, Sanjay Raut Likely To Miss INDIA Bloc’s Strategy Meet Tomorrow