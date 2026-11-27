The Calcutta high court on Friday set aside the West Bengal Assembly speaker's appointment of rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Ritabrata Banerjee as leader of opposition, while directing him to reconsider the appointment within 10 days. The HC said the appointment was not sustainable under law. (ANI) more

The HC order came following a petition by TMC's Mamata Banerjee faction leader Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, wherein he challenged the Speaker's decision to appoint Ritabrata as LoP, Live Law reported.

Justice Krishna Rao also set aside the appointment of Akhruzzaman as the chief whip of the TMC in the Assembly. The court ruling comes even as rival factions of the TMC – led by Ritabrata and former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee – are expected to present their claims before the Election Commission of India on Friday.

The HC said both appointments were not sustainable under law, news agency PTI reported. In his petition, Chattopadhyay had claimed that his nomination as LoP was finalised by the TMC before the Speaker recognised Ritabrata as the LoP.

Following TMC's defeat in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly polls, in early June 2026, Ritabrata Banerjee, TMC MLA from Uluberia, claimed support of nearly 60 of the party's 80 MLAs. He was recognised as LoP, following which the decision was challenged the decision in court.

Meanwhile, the ECI allotted interim identities to the two factions—naming one camp the Mamata All India Trinamool Congress (symbol: football player) and the other Democratic Trinamool Congress (symbol: envelope).

May 6 AITC meeting, forgery claims: How did the LoP dispute begin? According to the petition, in a meeting held at the All India Trinamool Congress headquarters on May 6, 2026, Chattopadhyay's nomination as the LoP was confirmed. Around 70 party leaders, including Ritabrata, allegedly attended the meeting.

Following this, a signed resolution dated May 19, 2026, endorsing Chattopadhyay's nomination, was submitted to the Speaker along with the attendance sheet of the meeting, the petition said, according to Live Law.

However, Ritabrata late approached the Speaker and alleged that several signatures on the resolution were forged. The Speaker subsequently directed the registration of a police complaint against AITC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee over alleged falsification of signatures. Soon after this, Ritabrata and 59 other leaders broke away from the Mamata-led AITC and sought claim to the post of the LoP. The Speaker then recognised Ritabrata for the position.

What did the two factions argue in court? Appearing for Chattopadhyay, senior advocate Kalyan Bandopadhyay questioned the legality of Ritabrata's appointment and alleged that the speaker had acted in a partisan manner.

He further claimed that the Speaker had deliberately delayed recognising Chattopadhyay as the LoP while waiting for the dissident MLAs to break away from TMC, Live Law reported. Bandopadhyay argued that defence under Article 212 of the Constitution, which protects legislative proceedings from judicial scrutiny on grounds of procedural irregularity, could not be invoked here.

Meanwhile, senior advocate Jaydip Kar, representing Ritabrata, argued that a dispute regarding the symbols of both the factions is still pending before the ECI, submitting that the legitimate TMC faction is yet to be established, according to Live Law.

To this, Justice Rao highlighted that the TMC had not split into factions on the day the Speaker had announced the decision. Kar argued that no specific statutory provision or procedure regarding the Speaker's appointment of the LoP, and therefore, his decision could not be challenged.

Additional advocate general Billwadal Bhattacharyya, appearing for Speaker Rathindra Bose, addressed the alleged delay in recognising the LoP initially, arguing that Chattopadhyay's nomination could not have been finalised at the May 6 meeting as the Speaker had not yet assumed office in the Assembly.