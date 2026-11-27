He also questioned the need for creation of new districts in Himachal Pradesh, arguing that it is far more important to strengthen the existing administrative framework.

He said the Women's Reservation Bill has already been passed by Parliament and it could be implemented using the 2011 Census as a basis.

Shimla, The Union government's decision to convene a special session of Parliament is a political strategy to push delimitation and increase the number of Lok Sabha seats under the pretext of women's reservation, Himachal Pradesh Agriculture Minister and former MP Chander Kumar said on Friday.

Why are southern states concerned about the proposed increase in Lok Sabha seats?

Why are southern states concerned about the proposed increase in Lok Sabha seats?

Talking to reporters here, the minister said the Centre has called for the special session from November 30 to December 3 following pressure from the Opposition, but it primarily aims to accelerate the delimitation process.

Kumar, who was a member of the relevant committee during the 2011 delimitation process, recalled that at the time, assembly constituencies were adjusted based on population, with some designated as reserved and others as general categories.

He said the Centre aims to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 850, granting greater representation to North Indian states, to the potential disadvantage of southern states.

Expressing concern that states that have controlled their population could end up with a lower share of seats, he said it is inappropriate to discuss an increase in parliamentary seats before the constitutional processes of Census and delimitation are completed.

The Centre is seeking political gain through delimitation, a move that could create a political imbalance between North and South India, he said.

Kumar said women's reservation could be implemented using the 2011 Census as a basis and there is no need to increase the number of parliamentary seats under the pretext of delimitation to achieve this.

On creation of new districts in Himachal Pradesh, Kumar said an informed decision on this could only be taken once the Census is completed and the population data becomes available.

Questioning the need for new districts, he pointed out that it would increase administrative expenditure and consume a larger share of the budget.

People are already receiving significant services through tehsils, blocks and various departmental offices, and the expansion of digital services now allows them to access many government services from the comfort of their homes, he argued.

He said it is far more important to strengthen the existing administrative framework than to create new districts, emphasising the need to carefully consider the actual, tangible benefits new districts would provide to the common people.

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