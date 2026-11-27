No, we voted in favour last time. The reason was the 50% proportionate increase in seats. The Centre assured us of this. This time, they have included it in the bill. In principle, we are okay with it, but we want to raise one more concern: further regional imbalances should not arise.

YSRCP supported the delimitation bill in April after receiving assurances from the government. Has that position changed?

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) parliamentarian P V Midhun Reddy has said their party supports the proposed delimitation legislation because it favours women’s reservation and seeks to protect Andhra Pradesh’s representation, not because it is aligning with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In an interview with HT, he said they have criticised the BJP, including the way elections are conducted, and raised concerns about EVMs. Edited excerpts:

Does YSRCP’s support for delimitation mean it is aligning with the BJP?

Does YSRCP’s support for delimitation mean it is aligning with the BJP?

YSRCP has been critical of the Centre, particularly over promises made to Andhra Pradesh that remain unfulfilled. By supporting this legislation, are you not emboldening the government?

There are two things. One is women’s reservation, which we support. Whether the BJP is in power or not, we have always supported the reservation. When we were in power in Andhra Pradesh, we provided 50% reservation for women in all local bodies, which was within the state’s powers. As long as there is a 50% increase in seats, our state is protected. If the exercise is entirely based on population, we will suffer a loss. We believe the proportionate 50% increase is reasonable for Andhra Pradesh.

The Opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) opposed the bill. What do you make of its position?

That is their political call, and we do not want to comment on it. Earlier, the DMK [Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam] and Congress were together. Now they are not. That is their decision. We are concerned about the interests of our state. We do not want to get into [ruling] NDA [National Democratic Alliance] or INDIA bloc politics.

We have criticised the BJP on several issues, including the way elections are conducted. We have raised concerns about EVMs on the floor of the House. It is not that we are aligning with the BJP. But this is about women’s reservation, which we have always supported. We thought it should happen at least now.

Does YSRCP’s position on the bill mark a departure from the broader Opposition’s stand?

We are not too concerned with central politics. We are worried about our state and anything that affects its interests. Once we have numbers, the Centre will talk to us. There is no point trying to do central politics without having the numbers. Hopefully, we will get better numbers.

Has the government reached out to you to discuss the bill?

The government has reached out. We had detailed discussions last time as well, and I think we will speak to them tomorrow or the day after. The Opposition has not reached out.

What are the specific concerns you want the Centre to address?

Andhra Pradesh has three regions — Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra and Uttarandhra. We want the same proportion of seats to be maintained. We do not want the representation of drought-prone areas to decline because of population shifts.

Southern states have also faced drought concerns this year. Are you discussing these issues with the Centre alongside delimitation?

We are not linking the two issues. But we have been fighting for Andhra Pradesh’s interests. Despite being part of the NDA, Andhra Pradesh has not received adequate funds. There is also a lot of alleged embezzlement of funds in the name of the capital. For example, construction in Delhi costs around ₹3,500-4,000 per square foot, while the state government is spending ₹20,000 per square foot in Amaravati.

The Centre has also floated a tender for a building next to the one being constructed by the state government in Amaravati at around ₹3,500 per square foot. The state government’s project is costing ₹18,000-20,000 per square foot. We have been raising these issues and will continue to do so. There are several corruption-related concerns in Andhra Pradesh.