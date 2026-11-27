Four boys have been detained for allegedly strangling to death a fellow student of a government residential school in Jharkhand's Chatra district after they were reported to the principal for possessing tobacco products, police said on Friday. A student of Class 7 at Eklavya Model Residential School in Charu was found dead in his hostel on November 24 (Representative image) (Santosh Kumar ) more

The principal expressed shock over the reason police gave for the murder, and denied having ever received any complaint from the victim about the accused's tobacco addiction.

A student of Class 7 at Eklavya Model Residential School in Charu was found dead in his hostel on November 24, with his father alleging that the boy was murdered.

ALSO READ | Jharkhand couple held for killing 14-year-old daughter over mobile phone use, making reels

An investigation was initiated, which found that four fellow students, aged between 14 and 16 years, were involved, Chatra Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sunny Vardhan said.

He said the probe revealed the accused used to consume chewing tobacco and smoke cigarettes. The victim had reported them to the school principal and hostel warden multiple times, the police officer said.

Infuriated, the four accused strangled the victim to death using a scarf, the SDPO said, adding that of the four detained, three were students of Class 8 and the other of Class 7.

ALSO READ | Jharkhand’s Congress ally JMM keeps options open on delimitation bill, says ‘we will decide once we see it’

Manoj Hembram, the uncle of the victim, said he received a call from the school that his nephew was in serious condition and admitted to hospital on November 24 morning.

"I immediately rushed to Chatra from Giridih. As I reached Koderma, I was informed that my nephew had died. Upon arriving at the hospital, I noticed blood stains on his ears and nose, and a mark on the neck. I immediately suspected that he was strangled to death," Hembram said.

School principal Pradip Thakur, however, denied receiving any complaint against the accused from the victim.

Thakur claimed he was not in the district when the incident occurred, and was made aware of it on the phone, following which he returned to the school the next day.

ALSO READ | Wedding turns into shootout in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh; one dead, another critical

"I have not received a single complaint against the accused boys. Had I been aware of this, I would have taken action. I was shocked when police informed me of reasons behind the murder," he told PTI.

The principal said he has initiated an inquiry to ascertain if the victim had reported the accused to any teacher or school official. "I am also trying to ascertain if the victim was tortured by fellow students," he said.

The Eklavya Model Residential School in Charu has 220 students, including girls, housed in 50 hostel rooms on campus. "Four students are housed in a room. But the accused boys and the victim were not sharing a room," Thakur said.

The other three students who shared a room with the victim told police that they did not hear anything on the night of the incident as they were asleep.

According to the school principal, the school does not have adequate security guards. Only one guard was manning the 50 hostel rooms on the night of the incident, he added.

A psychiatrist at Central Institute of Psychiatry (CIP) in Ranchi called for regular counselling of students to prevent such incidents from recurring.

"What was actually going on in the accused's minds could be ascertained only after one-to-one discussion. But regular counselling of students is required in schools, particularly the residential ones," Dr Umesh said.