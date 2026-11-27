Himachal BJP on Friday demanded a re-examination for the patwari post exclusively for an Amritdhari Sikh candidate who was allegedly barred from appearing in the exam over 'kara' and 'kirpan'. Addressing the media in Poanta Sahib in Sirmaur district, state BJP Minority Morcha chief Gurmeet Singh sought an explanation from the Congress government over the incident at the 'Devbhoomi Online Examination Centre' in Solan. (Representational image) more

Addressing the media in Poanta Sahib in Sirmaur district, state BJP Minority Morcha chief Gurmeet Singh sought an explanation from the Congress government over the incident at the 'Devbhoomi Online Examination Centre' in Solan.

He demanded that the state government conduct an inquiry, hold a special patwari (revenue official) examination for the affected candidate, and make necessary amendments to the examination guidelines so that no candidate is deprived of taking an exam due to their religious beliefs.

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He stated that this matter concerns not only the future of a student but also his religious freedom and constitutional rights. Gurmeet Singh said that he spoke to the candidate, who said he had been asked to remove his kara (iron/steel bangle) and kirpan (ceremonial sword).

Gurmeet Singh said the Sikh youth told him that the examination centre operator cited "government instructions" for disallowing those articles. However, when asked for the relevant notification, the authorities failed to provide a copy, the party's minority chief added.

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The candidate's father, Sardar Vichitra Singh, who was also present at the press conference, demanded that the government clarify the specific order under which the candidate was barred from the examination.

Gurmeet Singh said that a father invests his hard-earned money in his child's education, dreaming of a bright future for him, but being barred from the examination has come as a severe blow to the family.

Referring to Article 25 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to religious freedom, Gurmeet Singh pointed out that carrying a kirpan is an integral part of the Sikh faith. He emphasised that while establishing security protocols for examinations, constitutional rights and religious beliefs must be respected.

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Gurmeet Singh also raised concerns regarding alleged restrictions on mangalsutras (sacred necklaces) and bangles worn by women, as per the examination guidelines. He urged the government to review such directives that interfere with religious and cultural practices.

The patwari recruitment examinations began on November 23 and are scheduled to conclude on November 30.