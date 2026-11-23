Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Sikander Kumar said that the ‘Samrasta Sankalp Yatra’, carrying the message of social harmony, national unity, equality and brotherhood, will reach Himachal Pradesh on November 23. The yatra will serve as an important platform to carry these timeless ideals to every section of society. (HT File) more

The BJP’s yatra is a 16-day campaign launched on November 18, 2026, from Jalandhar, Punjab, dedicated to the 650th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas.

He said that extensive preparations are underway to welcome the yatra in accordance with the rich cultural and social traditions of Devbhoomi Himachal Pradesh. Grand receptions and programmes will be organised at various locations across Solan and Sirmaur districts.

Kumar said that Himachal has a glorious tradition of saints, social reformers and communal harmony. The yatra will serve as an important platform to carry these timeless ideals to every section of society.

Kumar appealed to BJP workers, social organisations, youth and local residents to participate enthusiastically in the programmes scheduled for November 23 and 24 and ensure a historic and grand welcome to the yatra in Himachal Pradesh.