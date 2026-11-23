Newly laid roads and rows of rehabilitation flats give parts of Dhanas a deceptively polished facade. Behind these freshly paved stretches, however, residents describe a neighbourhood gripped by fear of theft, snatching, and rising drug abuse. A broken swing frame doubles as a clothesline amid dumped garbage near the rehabilitation flats in Dhanas, where residents continue to hope for basic civic upkeep and dignified living conditions. (Keshav Singh/HT) more

From underage boys allegedly carrying knives to frequent break-ins that leave families wary of opening their doors, law and order dominates daily life in the municipal corporation’s Ward 15, which comprises Dhanas Rehabilitation Colony and Sarangpur village.

In the colony’s narrow internal lanes, houses with darkened, peeling walls sit tightly packed—with up to four family members sharing a single room. Despite housing three government schools, a local police station, and multiple CCTV cameras, residents say visible infrastructure has failed to translate into safety.

Underage boys riding triple on motorcycles without helmets is a common sight on internal roads, while locals allege that minors are increasingly drawn into drug peddling and petty crime. Yet, police records put registered thefts at just five to six cases a month—a disconnect that suggests underreporting or a growing trust deficit in policing.

Taps run foul

While round-the-clock water supply was touted as a civic milestone, Dhanas residents complain the water frequently smells of sewage, sparking recurring stomach ailments and health scares.

Locals allege that ageing drinking water and sewerage lines run dangerously close to each other, allowing sewage to seep into corroded pipes before reaching household taps. With sewer lines frequently choking and overflowing into the narrow lanes of this densely populated colony, residents argue that continuous supply means little if the water itself is unsafe to drink.

Sarangpur fares better

A short distance away, Sarangpur—the other half of Ward 15—offers a sharp contrast. Known for its bustling furniture markets and residential pockets, the merged village features cleaner surroundings, better-maintained roads, and far fewer crime complaints, highlighting the uneven civic landscape within a single ward.

Ward 15 was carved out after Sarangpur and 12 other villages were merged into the municipal corporation in November 2018. In its maiden MC election in December 2021, the ward recorded a 71.48% turnout, electing AAP’s Ram Chander Yadav.

However, civic politics here has followed the shifting trends of the 35-member House. By September 2026, defections flipped the House tally—pushing the BJP from 12 to 18 councillors, the Congress from eight to 10, and reducing the AAP from 14 to seven. Yadav himself switched to the Congress on September 8, accusing the AAP of failing to stop the BJP’s mayoral win, even as the AAP leadership claimed he had already been expelled for anti-party activities.

For residents, political musical chairs matter far less than basic dignity: Safe lanes for their children, clean parks free of dumped garbage, and tap water that does not carry the stench of sewage.

WARD PROFILE

Reservation status

2022-26: Unreserved (General)

2027–31: Scheduled Caste

Voters: About 10,000 post-SIR (down from 15,000)

WHAT RESIDENTS SAY

Ward 15 resident Meenakshi, 40, said, “People hesitate before opening their doors because we don’t know when someone might barge in or snatch something on the street. There is a police station and CCTV cameras here, yet we don’t feel safe. We need regular evening and night patrolling.”

“Children who should be in school or on playgrounds are falling into drugs and crime. Minors carry knives and roam in groups. Parents are terrified, yet there is no visible intervention from the police or administration,” said Saphik Ahmed, 60, Dhanas Rehabilitation Colony resident.

Ram Prasad Goswami, 65, Sarangpur resident said, “We get water all day, but it often smells foul. Old water and sewer lines run too close together, allowing sewage to mix in. Authorities must inspect and replace these damaged pipes immediately.”

“Sewer lines choke constantly, leaving dirty water pooling in the lanes. The ageing network simply cannot handle the colony’s population density. Temporary patch-ups won’t work; the MC must overhaul the pipelines,” Lalit Kumar, 40, resident of Dhanas Rehabilitation Colony, said.

“Parks meant for children and senior citizens have turned into garbage dumps. Laying roads isn’t enough—the MC needs to clean green spaces and maintain basic sanitation,” said Anita Rani, 26, resident of Dhanas Rehabilitation Colony.

PROMISES VS REALITY

24×7 water supply: Round-the-clock supply is active, but foul odour and suspected sewage contamination make the water unfit for consumption.

Upgraded parks: Despite pledges to revamp green spaces, parks across Dhanas and Sarangpur remain neglected and littered with garbage.

Roads and paver blocks: Internal roads have been recarpeted and paver block installation is underway, though drainage and sewer blockages persist.

COUNCILLOR’S TAKE

Fought red tape, but police inaction hurts, says Ram Chander Yadav

At 39, social worker Ram Chander Yadav entered electoral politics in 2021. Originally from Uttar Pradesh, he moved to Chandigarh in 2008 and won Ward 15 on an AAP ticket before defecting to the Congress in September 2026.

Q. How do you evaluate your performance over the past five years?

A. As a first-time councillor, I focused on core infrastructure—installing CCTV cameras, recarpeting roads, building new footpaths, and constructing toilets in the vending zone and green belt. I wrote nearly 30 letters to get parks transferred from the Chandigarh Housing Board to the MC for better upkeep. I also pushed for a 50-bed hospital to serve our 45,000-plus population. Despite the hurdles and political resistance from the BJP, the hospital has finally been approved.

Q. What was the biggest challenge during your tenure?

A. Bureaucratic red tape and poor inter-departmental coordination. Departments work in silos and dodge accountability. Law and order is another major frustration. Despite my repeated complaints, police response has been inadequate, leaving residents vulnerable to crime.

Q. Which civic issues require immediate intervention?

A. Water and sanitation need urgent overhauls across Chandigarh, especially in Dhanas’s EWS flats where sewer lines are reportedly leaking into drinking water pipes. The administration must map these networks, pinpoint cross-contamination, and replace damaged lines on priority.