Amaira Gulati and Aryaveer Singh Grewal clinched the best gross honours in the girls’ and boys’ sections, respectively, at the fourth edition of the Tee Box Golf School Junior Golf Series-2026, organised by GB Legends and Chasma Shah Sports at Chandigarh Golf Club on Sunday. The fourth edition of the Tee Box Golf School Junior Golf Series-2026 is being organised by GB Legends and Chasma Shah Sports at Chandigarh Golf Club on Sunday. (iStock) more

The tournament featured seven age categories, ranging from under-six to the 18-21 age group. Grewal claimed the combined best gross title in boys’ A, B, C and D categories, while Viren Pratap Singh and Saavir Singh Pruthi shared the honour in E and F categories.

Among girls, Amaira took the combined A-D title, while Rhydhamvir Kaur Batth topped the E-F sections.

Among individual category winners, Anmol Singh won in the boys’ A category, Grewal in B, Rudraj Diwan in C, Ram Gulati in D, Viren in E and Saavir in F; while Saurav Das topped the A+ category.

In the girls’ section, Ganika Goyal won in the A category, Bhakti Mansukhani in B, Amaira in C, Anant Kaur Pandher in D, Rhydhamvir in E and Akisha Gulati in F; while Taraa Singh won in the A+ category.