City’s top-ranked carrom player and reigning UT champion Vaidhavi Mamgain brought laurels to Chandigarh by winning the women’s singles title at the SISCAA All-India Open Carrom Tournament 2026-27, held at Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi on November 19 and 20. Vaidhavi Mamgain (HT)

In the final, Vaidhavi defeated international-level player Debajani Tamuly of the Defence Accounts Sports Control Board (DASCB), Delhi. After losing the opening game by 10-17, she made a comeback and won the next two games by 19-18 and 25-11 to clinch the title.

Earlier, Vaidhavi defeated Gaytri Chatterjee of DASCB by 25-0 and 25-2 in the semi-finals. She defeated Rashmi Ranjan of C&AG in the quarter-final (20-19, 15-25, 25-2).

Chandigarh Carrom Association general secretary Mahesh Sekhri and president Barry Francis congratulated Vaidhavi, saying her achievement would inspire more girls and women to take up the game.