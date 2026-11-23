Police have booked a Malerkotla man for allegedly sexually assaulting his wife after administering intoxicating substances to her without her consent and harassing her for dowry. In her complaint, the victim alleged that her husband had been physically and mentally torturing her over demands for more dowry from her parents. (iStock) more

The FIR was registered at the Zirakpur police station under Section 498 (enticing or taking away or detaining with criminal intent a married woman) of the Indian Penal Code after an inquiry by the DSP and approval from the SSP. The complainant a resident of Zirakpur, named her husband, a resident of Sajda Colony in Malerkotla, as the accused.

In her complaint, she alleged that her husband had been physically and mentally torturing her over demands for more dowry from her parents.

Police said the accused was absconding and further investigation was underway.