The man who died after his car caught fire near the Multi-Featured Park in Sector 24, Panchkula, on Saturday has been identified as Sahil Sharma (36), a resident of Peer Muchalla, Zirakpur. He was driving a Chandigarh-registered Hyundai Creta when the incident occurred around 4.30 pm. Victim was reportedly sitting inside the car and talking on his mobile phone when smoke started billowing from the engine (iStock) more

Sharma, an interior designer, was reportedly sitting inside the car and talking on his mobile phone when smoke started billowing from the engine. Within seconds, the vehicle caught fire. The car doors allegedly got locked automatically, leaving him unable to escape.

The police team rescued him by breaking open the car door and rushed him to a private hospital in Sector 26, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The car was registered in his wife’s name.

He is survived by his wife and two children. His body was handed over to the family on Sunday after a postmortem examination.

Chandimandir police said no foul play had been found during the investigation. Accordingly, inquest proceedings under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) have been initiated