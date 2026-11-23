Directors of Tata Sons plan to discuss convening a special meeting of its shareholders, the board’s agenda for the Thursday meeting showed, even as the company currently lacks the required quorum to hold one. The meeting will take up Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata’s repeated objections to proceedings of the board’s September 17 meeting. (HT File Photo) more

The meeting will also take up Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata’s repeated objections to proceedings of the board’s September 17 meeting, and discuss the conglomerate’s loss-making businesses. Tata Trusts is the controlling shareholder of Tata Sons.

Meeting agenda The agenda, shared with the Tata Sons board members on Sunday, has prompted Tata Trusts to seek legal counsel on why it is discussing convening a special shareholder meeting, with scarce information on the meeting’s agenda and a date, according to an executive privy to the situation.

“It’s odd. Why the insertion of an item to discuss holding an EGM when an AGM (annual general meeting) cannot be held,” said the executive, pointing to the fact that the conglomerate could not hold its AGM on August 18 on lack of quorum.

The executive said Tata Sons could be seeking shareholder nod for chairman N Chandrasekaran’s third term and also for the company to get publicly listed. Noel Tata has opposed both the decisions.

Mint’s email sent to Tata Sons and Tata Trusts seeking comment went unanswered.

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An AGM as well as an EGM need representatives from all Trusts, according to the Tata Sons’ Articles of Association, said the executive and a lawyer.

“Under the Companies Act and the Articles of Association of Tata Sons, the board of directors is empowered to call an extraordinary general meeting,” said Gaurav Pingle, partner at Forefront Legal Consulting LLP, a Pune-based corporate law firm. “The Articles of Association contain separate clauses regarding the AGM and EGM. However, both refer to the Companies Act for the legal requirements. The quorum provisions are the same for the AGM and EGM, requiring the mandatory presence of Tata Trust representatives to constitute a quorum. This is the crucial aspect.”

Tata Sons has not been able to hold an annual general meeting for the year ended March as Sir Ratan Tata Trusts (SRTT), its second-largest shareholder, cannot send a representative.

Trustees of SRTT A May 15 order from the Charity Commissioner, which oversees public charitable trusts registered in the state, stopped SRTT from holding meetings or making decisions after Tata Trustee Venu Srinivasan claimed its three permanent trustees had gone beyond the state rule limiting such trustees to one-fourth of the total.

SRTT has four trustees. Noel, Pune philanthropist Jehangir H.C. Jehangir and Jimmy Tata are permanent trustees, while Srinivasan is the fourth member of SRTT that owns 23.56% of Tata Sons. Srinivasan’s current tenure at SRTT ends on December 11.

Additionally, the agenda for the November 26 board meeting includes discussion of Noel’s objections to how the September 17 board meeting was recorded. Noel Tata has objected to Tata Sons’ approval of Chandrasekaran’s reappointment by a resolution.

The board will also discuss at least two letters Noel wrote to Tata Sons’ board on October 26 and October 29, according to the agenda items.