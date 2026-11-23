A third-year student at Punjab Engineering College (PEC) was found hanging in his hostel room on Saturday night, prompting the police to initiate an investigation. The student, hailing from Odisha, had not been seen since Saturday afternoon and had also missed classes (iStock) more

The student, hailing from Odisha, had not been seen since Saturday afternoon and had also missed classes. He did not turn up for dinner and did not answer phone calls. Around 11 pm, two hostel residents knocked on his room door, which was locked from inside. When there was no response, they alerted the hostel warden and the police.

Sector 11 police reached the spot around 11.30 pm and found the student hanging inside the room after opening the door. A suicide note was reportedly recovered from the spot.

Described as an average student, the deceased was also a badminton player and had recently interacted with a college councillor who regularly visits student hostels to meet residents.

Dean student welfare Puneet Arora said the student had appeared for his viva a few days ago, which had gone well. He added that the student had been in touch with the councillor during the latter’s visits to the hostels.

The student had reportedly attempted suicide in August last year as well, but was rescued by his friends. At the time, concerns related to his academic performance had surfaced, following which his family came to Chandigarh and stayed with him in the hostel for several days. The institute had also arranged counselling for him.

The deceased’s family reached the campus on Sunday evening, and the police were recording their statements when the report was filed.

Sector 11 SHO Jaspal Singh Bhullar remained unavailable to comment despite repeated attempts to reach him via text and call. The post-mortem examination is likely to be conducted on Monday. Further investigation is underway.