Naval Tata Hockey Academy, Jamshedpur, registered its third consecutive victory in the Punjab Hockey League Season 3 at the Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium on Sunday. It is currently leading the standings with nine points from three matches. Players in action during a match of the Punjab Hockey League 2026. (HT photo) more

Naval Tata defeated Major Dhyan Chand Sports College by 3-1, with Sukhu Guria (8th minute) and Amit Kongari (25th) scoring field goals to give their side a two-goal cushion at half-time. Shivam Yadav pulled one back through a penalty stroke in the 36th minute, but captain MD Jaeed restored the two-goal advantage with a penalty corner conversion in the 56th minute.

Meanwhile, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre defeated Ghumanhera Risers Academy by 3-1 to win its second match in the tournament. Abhisek Topno scored twice in the sixth and 58th minute, while Binyananda Singh Yumkham added a goal in the 10th minute.

Republican Sports Club, Mumbai, made a comeback with a 2-1 victory over Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu. Heithoiba Chingshubam scored both goals for the winning team, including the winner through a penalty stroke.

The third season of the Punjab Hockey League began on November 19 at the Olympian Balbir Singh Sr International Hockey Stadium in Mohali. Ten academy teams from across the country are taking part in the tournament, which has a league-cum-knockout format. The league format is ending on December 3. The subsequent knockouts will be held at the Olympian Surjit Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar, with the semifinals on December 5 and finals on December 6.