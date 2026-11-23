With the December 23 municipal corporation elections drawing closer, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin arrived in Chandigarh on Sunday to mobilise party workers for the civic polls and set an ambitious target of winning all 35 wards. BJP national president Nitin Nabin addressing a Booth Workers’ Conference at Ramlila Ground in Sector 27, Chandigarh. (Keshav Singh/HT) more

Addressing a booth workers’ conference at Ramlila Ground in Sector 27, Nabin reminded them of the BJP’s defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Chandigarh, where Congress candidate Manish Tewari defeated the BJP’s Sanjay Tandon by a narrow margin of 2,504 votes.

Asking workers to learn from the setback, Nabin called upon the party cadre to put aside internal differences, strengthen booth-level organisation and work toward securing a sweeping victory in the civic polls.

Urging workers to take the Centre’s achievements to every household, Nabin said the party’s strength lay in its dedicated cadre and its ability to remain engaged in public service throughout the year.

While the immediate focus of his address was the upcoming municipal elections, Nabin also placed the Chandigarh contest in the larger political context of the BJP’s preparations for the 2027 Punjab assembly elections, declaring that the party would win all 35 wards in Chandigarh and “clean up Punjab too”.

The BJP’s attempt to draw a parallel between the Chandigarh civic polls and the Punjab Assembly elections is not without precedent. In December 2021, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged as the single-largest party in the Chandigarh MC elections, winning 14 of the 35 seats, just months before securing a landslide victory in Punjab in March 2022, winning 92 of the state’s 117 seats.

At the gathering, Nabin also announced that the party’s election manifesto would be prepared through public participation, with suggestions from residents incorporated to address the needs of different sections of society.

Taking aim at the opposition, he said parties that had lost political ground were resorting to allegations of vote theft to cover up their failures. He also attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, questioning his criticism of India while travelling abroad and taking a dig at his challenge to debate Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP banks on Modi govt’s achievements as key poll plank

Invoking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governance record, Nabin positioned the achievements of the Union government as a key campaign plank ahead of the civic elections.

Citing India’s economic growth, Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), the growth of more than 2 lakh startups and indigenous Covid-19 vaccines, he said the country had made significant progress under Modi’s leadership.

He also highlighted the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam as an example of the government’s commitment to women’s empowerment, asking party workers to take the Centre’s achievements to every household.

Describing Chandigarh as a “Mini India”, Nabin said the city’s cultural diversity and participation of people from different communities reflected the country’s unity and social harmony.

Ownership rights for rehab colony residents feature in poll pitch

Ownership rights for residents of rehabilitation colonies emerged as one of the BJP’s key local electoral talking points, with Nabin describing the recent decision to grant freehold rights to eligible residents as a historic achievement.

Chandigarh BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra said the initiative would benefit approximately 50,000 families and provide long-awaited security of tenure to residents. He called upon party workers to take the achievements of the central government and Chandigarh administration to every household.

The ownership rights announcement, made by UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on November 17, covers nearly 50,000 households, benefiting an estimated 2.5 lakh to 3 lakh people, according to the administration.

Under the Chandigarh Rehabilitation Colonies Freehold Rights Rules, 2026, original allottees, recorded co-allottees and eligible legal heirs who have occupied their dwelling units for at least seven years can apply for conversion from leasehold to freehold. They will have to clear outstanding dues and pay a premium equivalent to 5% of the applicable collector rate.

However, the rules do not automatically extend ownership rights to subsequent purchasers holding only General Power of Attorney (GPA) documents, an important distinction for a large number of current occupants.

The BJP has sought to project the decision as fulfilment of a long-pending demand of rehabilitation colony residents ahead of the civic elections.

The conference was attended by election in-charge Satish Upadhyay, Chandigarh BJP in-charge Mahendra Pandey, former state presidents Sanjay Tandon and Arun Sood, former MP Satya Pal Jain, city mayor Saurabh Joshi and other senior party leaders.

Congress calls out absence of Chandigarh-specific pitch; AAP takes aim at turnout

Reacting to the BJP conference, the Congress questioned the absence of any Chandigarh-specific commitments in Nabin’s address, while the AAP described the BJP’s workers’ conference as a lacklustre start to its civic poll campaign.

Chandigarh Congress chief spokesperson Rajiv Sharma said Nabin had failed to address 13 questions put to him by the party on issues concerning the city.

“His entire speech did not have one word for Chandigarh and its people. He offered no road map for a city reeling under 11 years of BJP misrule. Not one plan, not one project, not one promise,” Sharma said, adding that the BJP national president’s silence on local issues showed that the party had accepted defeat in the municipal elections.

Meanwhile, Jarnail Singh, AAP’s Chandigarh in-charge, said the BJP brought its national president to Chandigarh to sound the election bugle, but could not even fill a small venue like the Ramlila Ground. “The small turnout at the convention demonstrates that the people of Chandigarh have completely rejected the BJP and are ready for change this time in the municipal elections,” he said.

He jibed that the number of people who attended the rally of the national president of the BJP, which claimed to be the world’s largest party, was comparable to the number of people who attended a ward-level rally of the AAP in Chandigarh.