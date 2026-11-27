India and the European Union (EU), which believe in a rules-based order, freedom of navigation and respect for sovereignty, have compelling reasons to work more closely together against the backdrop of the actions of China and Russia or even the trade policies of the US, EU deputy secretary general for political affairs Olof Skoog said on Friday. EU deputy secretary general Olof Skoog says India and the bloc share interests in a rules-based order, freedom of navigation and respect for sovereignty. (X) more

Skoog, who is in New Delhi for political consultations in the run-up to the signing of the India-EU free trade agreement (FTA) next month, welcomed India’s proposals for ending the hostilities but noted in an interview with HT that most such moves had been blocked by Russia. Following are edited excerpts of the interview:

India and the EU are in the final stages of concluding their FTA. How is the process proceeding and how important is it to have a bilateral investment agreement in place too?

The FTA is going well, meaning the 27 countries are looking at it and then there will be a signature on December 16. After that, we have the scrutiny by the European Parliament. Although the ratification comes after that, there could still be preliminary applications as of next year. But the agreement is the agreement, then it’s the implementation. There’s a lot that needs to be worked out. Both India and the EU have the task of enticing, informing and getting the private sector and others to start applying it and understand how to draw the benefits.

On the investment agreement — in order for this new relationship to release potential dividends on both sides, there needs to be predictability, safety and security for investments. There, I think there’s still work to be done. We can create conditions for the private sector to invest more, but for them to drink out of that hole, they need to know their investment is safe for the foreseeable future. That’s where the investment agreement comes in; that’s an integral part of releasing the full potential of the FTA.

How has the India-EU Security and Defence Partnership (SDP) changed cooperation in this sector? How is defence industrial collaboration progressing?

I think we’re already seeing the effects of the SDP in the sense that there’s much more intense consultations, but some of that is to really start working much more intensely and regularly together to understand our security policy environment here, in Europe and everything in between. It’s about starting and deepening that dialogue, and also cooperating more, to pass the same messages to our other partners in the world, those who are less inclined to trust international law and the multilateral system. It’s not very visible but you can already feel that the relationship has moved to a different quality. There’s much less of ‘We cannot discuss this, please don’t touch on that’ — all those sensitivities are gone and we’re in a trusted relationship that means a lot.

But more on tangible results — we are conceptually going from buyer-seller to cooperation on hard security. India and the EU find ourselves in a situation where we’re trying to break some dependencies of the past. That doesn’t mean we are closing in on ourselves — we do it with reliable, predictable partners, but also ones that bring technical added value to what we’re trying to do.

SDP partners have a privileged entry point into that kind of defence cooperation. The EU can provide conditions for that, including loans that we provide to member states, which they can use for big investments and for inviting partners that have SDP agreements, India being one. It opens up new areas of collaboration. Again, it will be up to the defence sector to gauge that added value, both on the Indian side and the European side.

Does India’s long-standing military relationship with Russia act as an impediment?

I don’t know, but certainly, the relationship with Russia is one that is very integral to our dialogue with India. Not just because we are monitoring Russia’s influence around the world, but because the qualitative deterioration of security in Europe isn’t just limited to Russian aggression against Ukraine; [it is] actually a very aggressive posture by Russia vis-a-vis EU countries. Anything that is seen to facilitate that posture of Russia, materially or politically, is very sensitive to Europe. That’s a conversation we’re certainly having but that’s as far as I can see the implications of it.

Do you see the EU working more closely with India on matters such as hybrid threats, disinformation or protection of critical infrastructure?

That’s definitely part of the area where we see a need for further cooperation. Both here and in Europe, we see that is a new threat coming in. For democracies such as India and European countries, the role of foreign interference and manipulation of information is one that will always be used to influence elections through misinformation and other means. The more we compare notes of what we’ve seen in Europe — not just in the EU but also in some neighbouring countries like Moldova and Armenia, where traditionally the Russian influence is quite big. I think there’s a playbook there that is advancing very quickly, very sophisticated — and the more we can compare notes and cooperate on that, it’s very important.

We also see that on maritime security, [and undersea cables], there’s been a lot of incidents in the Baltic Sea, and you can say that’s far away from the Indian Ocean, but in a way, it isn’t because it’s all connected. Given how dependent we are economically on this part of the world, it’s an enlightened self-interest to be very involved in maritime security in the Indian Ocean.

One of India’s main concerns in the Indo-Pacific is China’s assertive actions, such as the maritime disputes in the South China Sea. Do you see the EU and India working more closely together to make the Indo-Pacific more secure and more open in terms of trade?

Whether it’s China, Russia, or in some cases the US hitting us both with tariffs etc, based on this fundamental notion that we’re both better off if international law is respected, there’s predictability, there’s free trade, sovereignty and territorial integrity are respected, UNCLOS [United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea] is allowed to function and [there is] freedom of navigation — I think we really see eye to eye on all these issues.

Whether it’s China, Russia, or in some cases the US, there’s a lot that speaks to us, to the added value of deeper cooperation between India and the EU. I very much see that happening.

That will also manifest itself in more concrete cooperation, military exercises, port calls by EU member states. It’s true we don’t have a standing navy or army, but we do have joint operations such as Atalanta and Aspides, and they interact in a very positive way with the Indian Navy in the northern Indian Ocean.

It doesn’t mean we go hand-in-hand as we approach China or the others, but we compare notes and share experiences, and then we have our bilateral efforts with China through dialogue for resolving some issues we have in both trade and security.

Just reflecting on the recent trilateral meeting of some global leaders in China, I don’t think the youth in India or in Europe feels this is the kind of leadership that will provide the best options for our future when it comes to climate change, respect for rules or governance of AI. There is a huge craving for a different kind of leadership, one that respects the rules that provide predictability, that stands up for democracy both internally and in the international sphere. That’s why I’m very stimulated by the fact that India and the EU are coming together, because we are really big players, and there are a lot of smaller countries who are looking for that kind of alternative leadership. If we can provide that, I really think it’s extremely encouraging to see this coming together. And my message is just for India to look at the EU as one of its, if not the most, important partners for the future.

How do you view the efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war and what do you make of India’s proposals for ending attacks and creating grain corridors?

First of all, we welcome initiatives by India and others to complement some things we’re trying to do, on releasing grain and opening up the Black Sea to supplies for world food security. But I have to be very open with you and say that, so far, all those initiatives have been blocked by Russia.

Russia is expanding and escalating its attacks against Ukraine and the Ukrainian population because of the stalemate on the frontlines, although most recently, Ukraine has gained terrain. To compensate for that, Russia is taking the war to the cities and the civilian population.

The timetable of Russia, and we see that as they approach new rounds of talks in Abu Dhabi or wherever, is that they are just not engaging on anything that could [lead to a] ceasefire or stop the conflict in order to see what a just and sustainable peace could look like.

Unfortunately, the Russian timetable doesn’t coincide with the American one, which tries to achieve results on the negotiating table soon, nor does it coincide with [Europe’s], India’s or Ukraine’s timetable, which is to try to stop the onslaught and bloodshed now.