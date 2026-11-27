Shailesh Gaikwad is political editor and heads the political bureau in Hindustan Times' Mumbai edition.In his career of over 20 years, he has covered Maharashtra politics, state government and urban governance issues.
Sharad Pawar’s NCP announces support for delimitation bill before special Parliament sitting
The Centre has proposed the expansion of the Lok Sabha and delimitation of constituencies, a move opposed by the opposition INDIA bloc.
The NCP(SP) on Friday announced its decision to support the Centre's delimitation bill in the special Parliament session, to be held from November 30 to December 3. The announcement was made by NCP(SP) leader Jitendra Awhad after a meeting with party chief Sharad Pawar.
Speaking outside the Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai, where Pawar is admitted, Awhad said, “Pawar saheb told me that as per constitutional provisions, delimitation has to be done. Supriya tai and the MPs have taken a decision. Our party will support the delimitation.”
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The Centre has proposed the expansion of the Lok Sabha and delimitation of constituencies, a move opposed by the opposition INDIA bloc. Awhad's announcement came hours after the Union Cabinet decided on delimitation, which includes a 50 per cent increase in the Lok Sabha seats across the country.
Earlier in the day, NCP(SP) working president Supriya Sule said she would not attend the INDIA bloc meeting to be convened on Saturday to discuss the Opposition's floor strategy as her father was ailing. The party will send its MPs for the meeting.
NCP(SP)'s 3 conditions to back delimitation
Sule had earlier said that the party has set three conditions for its support to the bill: First, the women's reservation must be implemented. Second, there should be a 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats across all the states and third, there should be adequate representation to the opposition parties in the delimitation commission that will redraw the boundaries.
NCP(SP) issues whip to MPs
The NCP(SP) on Friday issued a whip directing its Lok Sabha MPs to remain present in the House from November 30. The party has eight MPs in the Lok Sabha and one in the Rajya Sabha.
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Akanksha Verma is an Associate Editor at the Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With an experience of over a decade, she has led newsrooms operations and worked on digital content strategies. She is adept at covering breaking news situations and holds expertise in doing long-form explainers on national, political and geopolitical issues. Akanksha has previously worked with The Times Of India, Indian Express Online, News18.com, India Ahead and The Daily Jagran. She has written on key national and global events, including the Lok Sabha Elections, Assembly Elections, US Elections, US-Iran war, Operation Sindoor, Israel-Palestine conflict, Afghanistan conflict, Ram Temple verdict, Ladakh standoff, Abrogation of Article 370 and Demonetisation. She holds a BA (Hons) in English from Ramjas College, University of Delhi, and a Postgraduate Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, Odisha. She is proficient in both English and Hindi and has earned a beginner-level certification in Korean. Beyond her newsroom responsibilities, Akanksha enjoys reading books that explore gender and social issues. She also turns to poetry as a creative outlet, writing verses whenever inspiration strikes.