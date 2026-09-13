Gurugram residents protest illegal dumping along GCER, Sector 23A
The protest was led by citizen group Gurugram Residents Against Pollution (GRAP), with residents also putting forward a 12-point charter of demands
Several Gurugram residents on Sunday gathered on Golf Course Extension Road (GCER) to protest against rampant illegal dumping along the stretch, raising concerns over worsening sanitation, public health hazards and the deteriorating condition of the key road corridor.
Holding placards reading “Save GCER from illegal dumping”, residents voiced their frustration over the persistent problem of illegal dumping along roadsides and green belts.
The protest was led by citizen group Gurugram Residents Against Pollution (GRAP), with residents also putting forward a 12-point charter of demands. The demands included a comprehensive city-wide audit of civic infrastructure and traffic; repair and systematic maintenance of roads; implementation of an integrated traffic management plan; improvement of public transport and last-mile connectivity; better pedestrian infrastructure; strict enforcement against illegal dumping and encroachments; and stronger monitoring of road dust and construction and demolition (C&D) dust, among other demands.
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Gauri Sarin, convenor of GRAP, said, “Gurugram’s residents pay taxes, follow rules, and contribute to the city’s economic growth. In return, they expect roads that work, waste that is managed, drains that drain, traffic that moves, and public spaces that remain public.”
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Separately, in Sector 23A, residents gathered outside a temporary dumping ground located within the residential area to protest against the continued dumping of waste at the site.
They gathered to oppose waste dumping on a vacant plot next to the Carterpuri cremation ground.
Residents have alleged that since the Carterpuri secondary collection point (SCP) is under repairs, garbage is being disposed of on the vacant land near the residential area.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMihika Shah
Mihika Shah is a Correspondent of the Gurugram bureau at the Hindustan Times, where she covers civic issues, residents' grievances, education and culture and art. She joined the Gurugram bureau in 2025, and has done her graduation from Delhi University followed by specialisation in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) in Chennai. While growing up, Mihika always aspired to be a journalist. She believes that journalism demands both passion and compassion. She thrives on breaking exclusive stories and covering issues which are often overlooked. Through her on-ground reporting, she seeks to understand Gurugram as a city beyond its high-rises and glass towers. She believes the best stories emerge from persistent reporting and looking beyond the obvious. Her reporting focuses on issues that directly impact everyday life, with an emphasis on public infrastructure and community concerns. She strives to bring observational depth to her reportage. She also manages the weekly column called Concern for Gurugram, which is published every Wednesday. She is a team player who values open communication and ideas. Her native place is Uttarakhand and her connection to mountains also draws her to stories on the environment. Beyond news reporting, Mihika loves talking and writing about cinema and pop culture. She also likes to travel and explore new places and cuisine.Read More