'Will teach you journalism': YouTuber thrashed by pradhan's husband in UP’s Bijnor over road videos
A YouTuber in UP was thrashed after he made videos highlighting local road issues. The complainant said that the group of attackers abused and assaulted him.
A YouTuber in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor was allegedly thrashed and chased down after he posted videos highlighting the condition of roads and other civic issues in a village.
The victim claimed the attack was carried out by the husband of a village head and his supporters, according to a report by India Today.
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Confrontation outside mosque - What happened?
The incident occurred on September 11, Friday, in the Kotwali Dehat police station jurisdiction.
According to the complainant, he had gone to offer Friday prayers at Jama Masjid.
As he exited around 2 pm, a man identified as Ramun alias Munshi confronted him over the videos he had been making in the village. "You are a big-shot journalist, making videos of the village (Tu bahut bada patrakar hai, bahut gaon ki video bana raha hai)," the complainant quoted the accused as saying, the report added.
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The complaint stated that Imran, the husband of the village head, arrived at the scene with his brother Furkan and several others. The group allegedly abused, pushed, and assaulted the YouTuber. They also reportedly threatened to kill him and warned that they would "teach him journalism" if he continued making videos about local village conditions.
After managing to escape, the complainant began heading toward the police station, he told the police. However, the accused reportedly pursued him and assaulted him on the way.
Following the complaint, a case was registered and two individuals, including Imran, were arrested. Subsequently, they were sent to judicial custody, the report further added.
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Further investigation into the matter is underway.
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